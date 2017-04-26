IPL 10

Hope Cheteshwar Pujara improves his Twenty20 skills, says Virender Sehwag

‘When you play only one format, it becomes difficult to play in other format’: Sehwag said Pujara failed to meet expectations in earlier seasons of the IPL.

Faheem Hussain - IPL - Sportzpics

Stylish batsman Cheteshwar Pujara comes with the reputation of being a good Test cricketer, his effectiveness in the Twenty20 format, though, has not left many impressed.

But many in his mold have been impressive in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Hashim Amla, who plays for Kings XI Punjab, has been quite a revelation this season, and has already scored a ton.

Former opener Virender Sehwag, who is the team director for the Punjab outfit, hoped Pujara too gains the skills necessary to adapt to different formats like Amla.

“Amla knows how to adapt to different formats, he knows how to play in what situation,” Sehwag said. “As far as Pujara is concerned, he played for us but may be the hopes we had from him he did not come up to that expectations.

“But this happens when you play only one format, it becomes difficult to play in other format. Pujara’s reputation is that of a wonderful Test batsman and not T20. Hope in coming years, he will improve his skills for the shorter format and hope he gets picked by some team next year.”

Labelled as a ‘Test match specialist’, Pujara has not found takers at the IPL players’ auction for the past three years. He last took part in the IPL in 2014 where he played for the Kings XI. He has also featured for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore but never could manage to seal his place.

Sehwag heaped praise on Amla, describing him as an asset. “Amla is among top five to six batsmen in world cricket. He is an asset. He is talking to youngsters like Manan Vohra and results are coming. He is a nice person and a great player,” he said.

‘Learn from experienced cricketers but never copy them’

Sehwag, who was addressing a news conference ahead of his side’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, advised the youngsters to play their natural game and learn from experienced cricketers but never copy them.

Asked what is his advice to youngsters who want to bat like him or KXIP skipper Glenn Maxwell, Sehwag replied, “I tell them only one thing, Manan Vohra can bat like Manan Vohra and not like Virender Sehwag or Maxwell. Youngsters should know about their strengths as well as their weaknesses. When you know that it becomes easy for you to bat or bowl.

“I also wanted to become Sachin Tendulkar, but I quickly realised that I cannot become like him and cannot give performances the way he did or play shots as him. I had to create my own image and I played what was natural for me.

“This is the advice I give the youngsters. I tell them that you can learn from other players, but you cannot copy them. Be what you are, this is what I tell them,” said Sehwag, who played 104 Tests and 251 ODIs for India.

Asked how he grooms young Indian players, Sehwag said, “I tell them people will give them advice, but their job is to take the best advice and adapt the same in their batting or bowling. In our country, everyone gives advice but player should take what suits him as an individual.

“I speak to players and tell them to be mentally tough because one can improve skills, but to be mentally strong it takes years for that. And when one becomes mentally tough, it helps your self confidence and self belief,” he said.

‘Aiming for at least 4-5 wins from remaining seven games’

KXIP has won just three games out of seven so far and their next match is against defending champions Hyderabad and Sehwag said that all upcoming matches are going to be crucial for the team.

“Out of remaining seven matches we will have to win 4-5, only then can we qualify for the playoffs. What is more important than the win is the process to achieve that, which is playing good cricket in all departments. In last match, we showed that,” he said.

“What sometimes happens in a long tournament is that you seldom tend to give a consistent performance, but when your bowlers perform and batting unit clicks, then win becomes easy.”

With Punjab boosting of players like Maxwell, Amla, David Miller, Shaun Marsh and Manan Vohra in the side, Sehwag said batting is his team’s strength.

“I feel among the batting lot we depend on our foreign players. Even if two out of the four foreign players perform, we tend to be in good position,” he said.

Asked if KXIP’s failure to win the title so far affects his players, Sehwag said: “When we meet, we talk that we have to win the championship. The goal can be achieved in only one way, which is performance.

“My responsibility is to create an environment in which a player gives his best performance. I can create such environment in the dressing room and in the team, but I cannot go out and perform for them,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead taken a part invested it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely the make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs?Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to?There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes?Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs?No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky?Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns?No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of MF is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.