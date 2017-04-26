Greg Chappell did not ruin my career, injuries did, says Irfan Pathan

Comeback man Irfan Pathan, on Wednesday, said former India coach Greg Chappell did not ruin his career by making technical changes and blamed injuries for losing his place in the Indian team, reported PTI.

“Nothing of that sort happened. I know lot of people said Greg Chappell ruined my career which is not true. No one can ruin anyone’s career. What you need to do, you need to do. You alone are responsible for what you do,” said Pathan, who was recently signed on by Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Lions as a replacement for injured Dwayne Bravo.

“When I was dropped from the team I was unfortunately injured. After that making a comeback was a bit difficult. I don’t blame anyone,” he said.

Pathan has been brought in as a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who was ruled out of IPL 10 with a hamstring injury: “It is wonderful to be here. Yes, but it is disappointing when you not get picked, initially. If you get picked even if you are in the middle or fag end of the tournament you feel good, hopefully I will get the opportunity and do well”

Once touted as one of the best all-rounders, Pathan was plagued by injuries and found it difficult to get a place in the Indian squad. However, the 32-year-old said he doesn’t want to dwell into the past.

“The best thing what a sportsman can do is to look forward and not look back too much, and that is when you go wrong. I know my international and domestic experience will help me perform well. Yeah, at the moment I am very happy to be playing for Gujarat Lions,” he said.

Asked was there any pressure on him when he was compared to 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev, Pathan said: “Kapil Dev has been in a different league altogether when it comes to allrounders. I don’t know anyone can fill his shoes.

“People have compared me to him, but it did not affect me. But as an youngster you like comparison, which gives you confidence to do better,” he said.

Pathan said he had to change his bowling action due to a back problem but now he has gone back to his old action and is satisfied with the swing he is generating. “When I was working with [Former pacer] TA Sekhar – that time I had back problem. So, I changed my action, and that actually put less pressure on my back,” he said. “Now I have gone back to my own action and hopefully the swing is coming out of the hand very nicely. I will improve by playing more matches,” he said.

Gujarat Lions meet Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.