International Cricket

New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell ‘deeply embarrassed’ after drunk-driving offence

The 26-year-old was guilty of driving three times over the legal alcohol limit when police pulled him over in Hastings in March.

Patrick Hamilton/Reuters

New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell pleaded guilty to drink-driving on Thursday, admitting he was “deeply embarrassed” over the latest alcohol-fuelled incident to mar his career.

The 26-year-old conceded he was more than three times over the legal limit when police pulled him over in Hastings last month.

“I made a massive mistake by driving that evening and apologise unreservedly for my actions,” he said in a statement after pleading guilty in court.

“This was no one’s fault but my own... I’m deeply embarrassed to have let down so many people be they family, friends, or cricket-lovers.”

Bracewell is yet to be sentenced and New Zealand Cricket said in a statement that he would be dealt with under special provisions for those who have at least two previous drink-drive convictions.

NZC chief David White said it was premature to discuss whether the organisation would impose its own punishment until Bracewell had been sentenced by the courts. But he said NZC “take a very dim view” of drink-driving.

Bracewell was suspended for one Test in 2014 after going on a drinking spree with batsman Jesse Ryder, during which he broke a bone in his foot.

In 2012, he missed the Test series against England after cutting a foot when he stood on broken glass while cleaning up after a party at his house. Ryder and Bracewell were also suspended for a match in 2012 after an altercation with a bar patron while drinking after an One-Day International against South Africa.

