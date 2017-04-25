‘Next nine days will define our season’: Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan

Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan, on Thursday, stated that his team is looking for a winning momentum, and viewed the next nine days – during which they play five games – as a season-defining one.

“It’s very important that we look at this phase as nine days rather than just tomorrow’s game. Next nine days will define the season for us,” Khan was quoted as saying by IANS.

The Daredevils, the Indian Premier League’s perennial underachievers, have finished second best on, at least, three occasions this season. Khan rued his team’s luck: “If we could have converted two wins out of those close games, the same looking at the team would have changed.”

The veteran pacer, though, backed his young team to prevail during the congested run-in for a big in the playoffs, “Overall the potential we have as a unit is amazing. We have got some amazing young talent and it just needs little bit of confidence and that does come with winning. These five games are very crucial for our campaign. I’m confident our guys will deliver when it matters,” he said.

The 38-year-old had words of praise for Kolkata Knight Riders, Daredevils’ next opponents, acknowledging their chasing prowess, “It’s a very good challenge. They have been good chasing and batting really well.

“KKR are a stable side. They have won few tournaments as well. Someone like Gautam Gambhir is a good leader. He has got his plans sorted. As a team, they look very stable,” Khan added.

The left-armer also insisted that pacer Mohammed Shami has missed out to maintain the balance in the side, “He is absolutely fit. Nothing is wrong with him. There are so many big players not getting a chance. Shami has done so well for India and will continue doing so. Sometimes you get caught up with team combination,” he said.

Over the next nine days, Daredevils play Kings XI Punjab (April 30), Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 2), Gujarat Lions (May 4) and Mumbai Indians (May 6) with the last three matches at home.