indian cricket

ICC willing to offer additional $100 million in revenue share to BCCI: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had earlier rejected a similar offer before the vote for the revised financial model.

Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Amid question marks over India’s Champions Trophy participation, the International Cricket Council remained willing to increase the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s share of ICC’s revenue by nearly $100 million more than its original share from the revamped revenue model, reported PTI on Thursday.

As per the latest financial revenue model passed by the ICC on Wednesday, the BCCI’s share of revenue came down to $293 million, a vast fall from the $570 million it used to obtain under the “Big Three” formula earlier. The BCCI has bitterly opposed this new financial model and earlier rejected Shashank Manohar’s offer of an additional $100 million.

According to an unnamed senior BCCI official present in Dubai, the ICC has not yet withdrawn its offer of $390 million – nearly $100 million more than the $293 million which the BCCI is slated to get now.

“We have told them that we will place their offer before the BCCI’s General Body and get back to them. ICC officials have in fact told us that if we agree to $390 million, they will get it ratified at a Board Meeting in May,” a senior BCCI office-bearer told PTI on Thursday.

However, some of the other officials present in Dubai feel that the final offer should be $450 million with no change in governance structure.

“In fact, Amitabh [Choudhary] told the members that if you can climb up to $450 million, I can take the offer back to my Board and convince them. But Shashank Manohar was in no mood to budge,” the officer said.

It is expected that many of the 30 voting members of BCCI, at its upcoming Special General Meeting, will be overwhelmingly voting in favour of a pull-out from Champions Trophy.

“At this point, pull-out is an option. The middle path is if they are ready to go up to $450 million since they were initially ready to pay $390 million. Also, no change in governance structure,” he reiterated.

Despire BCCI’s earlier share of revenue being curtailed, the other members of the “Big Three” along with them, Australia have not lost out on anything and England’s loss has been minimal.

The BCCI is also eagerly waiting to know the stance of Star Sports, which has given ICC a huge broadcast deal for the Champions Trophy.

“Will Star Sports give them the same deal that they would give if Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Aamir or Mitchell Starc vs MS Dhoni contest doesn’t take place?” the official questioned.

A cursory glance at the earlier model would tell why Australia and England ditched India when it came to voting against the new revenue model.

The earlier model was getting Cricket Australia $131.25 million and the new model gives them an additional $0.75 million. Hence, the CA had no reason to stall the ICC move.

England are losing out on $40 million in the new deal while all other Test playing nations stand to gain significantly.

