indian sport

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinches silver in Asian Grand Prix, qualifies for World Championships

Chopra sealed his spot for the London event in August with a throw of 83.32 meters.

Twitter

Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, on Thursday, grabbed his second silver at the ongoing Asian Grand Prix in Jiaxing with a throw of 83.32 meters.

With the feat, Chopra also qualified for the 2017 World Championships, to be held in London in August.

The junior World Record-holder had earlier clinched a silver medal in the first leg of the competition with a throw of 82.11 meters. The Panipat-born athlete narrowly beat the qualification mark set for the men’s Javelin throw event, which is set at 83 meters.

“I’m extremely happy to have hit the qualification mark for the IAAF World Championships. I’ve been in training with my coach Garry Calvert and it feels amazing to be able to finally achieve what I had come here for.

There’s a lot of room for improvement and I’ll be looking to do better at the World Championships,” Chopra was quoted as saying after the event.

Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Chao-Tsun claimed gold, recording a throw of 86.92 and thereby surpassing his own national record. Huang Shih Feng of Chinese Taipei finished third with a throw of 78.55 meters. Another Indian, Kheera Ravinder Singh finished just outside the top-three with a throw of 75.22 meters.

The upcoming World Championships will be Chopra’s first in his career. He burst onto the scene last year by setting the junior world Record at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland with a throw of 86.48 meters.

Meanwhile, long jumper Neena Varakil claimed gold with a jump of 6.37 meters in the second leg of the Grand Prix. China’s Xu Xiao Ling and Jiang YanFei finished second and third respectively. Varakil had earlier earned a silver medal with a jump of 6.46 meters in the first leg.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.