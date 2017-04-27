IPL 2017: Aaron Finch destroys woeful RCB with a brilliant 72

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, they did. One of the favourites coming into the tournament, RCB’s batting once again failed the test. They were bowled out for just 134. Aaron Finch, then, came out and finished the match off with a brilliant 34-ball 72 to guide Gujarat Lions to their third win off the season.

Here’s a look at some of the best moments of the game:

Three gone in a jiffy

RCB didn’t have a quick start. In 3.4 overs, they had worked their way to 22 runs at a run-a-ball. Nothing great. Nothing even remotely great when your opening batsmen are Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle but things were about to get worse. Much worse. But first, Gujarat Lions got lucky. A really poor delivery from Basil Thampi got him the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. The RCB skipper pulled a delivery that was going down leg-side straight to short fine-leg. Then, with the score still on 22, a snorter from Andrew Tye sent back Chris Gayle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Tye repeated the dose by taking Travis Head’s wicket the next ball. From 22/0 to 22/3. It was a blow that RCB never recovered from.

Power fail

After the 6 Power Play overs, RCB were just 35/3. It was once again a poor return for a team that has one of the most powerful (by reputation at least) batting line-up’s in the IPL. RCB’s run rate in Powerplays this season is just 6.66, the lowest for any team. They have also lost 15 wickets in PP, also the worst amongst all the teams. With these kind of starts, their place in the points table is well deserved.

Ravindra Jadeja's run-out of Ab de Villiers was a big blow to RCB. Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL

Two cameo’s

It was an innings built on two cameos. One from Kedar Jadhav (31 off 18) and another from Pawan Negi (32 off 19). Both batsmen went for their shots and while they were there, they made it look easy. Kedar’s counterattack came at a moment when RCB were struggling after losing three wickets. It got them back on track in terms on run-rate. Negi’s knock, on the other hand, came just after AB de Villiers was tragically run out. It took RCB from 60 for 5 to 100 and gave them some respectability.

RCB’s batting hits a new low

If there was one team that could have made the Gujarat bowling look good, it was RCB. It was mostly a mindless display of batting — one that perhaps had a hint of arrogance that it could have well done without. This was the first time they were bowled out in two successive games as well.

Badree’s double strike

Badree got two wickets to give RCB some hope in the early going. He first sent back Ishan Kishan and then accounted for Brendon McCullum, who was playing his 100th IPL game. He is clearly showing why he is one of the world’s finest bowlers in the shorter formats. There is enough variation to keep the batsmen guessing on most days.

Gujarat in a pinch turned to Finch

A low-scoring game can also often cause the chasing side to have a nervous breakdown. And for a bit, it even looked like that. Then Aaron Finch took over. The first ball — a googly — hit the pads. Then, the second balls was dispatched for six, one that hit the roof. The third ball got the same treatment — another 6 over mid-wicket. He didn’t look back after this, slamming his way to a 22-ball fifty, the fastest by any batsman for GL, beating Dwayne Smith’s 26-ball effort against DD last season. The innings stood out also because it was played on a pitch that almost everyone else struggled on.

Meanwhile, remember this tweet? About time, Kohli returns the favour.