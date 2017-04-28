‘Never easy to lose games, need to play with intent’: Virat Kohli rues RCB’s sixth defeat of season

Royal Challenger Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said his team needs to play positive cricket to come out of their losing streak after they suffered yet another defeat in the Indian Premier League, PTI reported.

RCB were comprehensively outclassed by Gujarat Lions, who notched up a seven-wicket win with 6.1 overs to spare to revive their IPL play-off hopes.

It was the sixth loss in nine matches for RCB, who were bundled out for 134 by the Lions.

“It is never easy to lose games. You got to come out and play with intent,” Kohli said after the match. “We tried to do it with the bat. The only way to come out of it is to play positive cricket. We are putting too much pressure on the team. Individuals need to stand up and take responsibility.”

Kohli didn’t give any excuse for their top-order collapse as they were reduced to 23-3 by Andrew Tye early in the innings.

“The ball was coming on decently well. Both the innings under lights the ball behaves the same.”

The RCB skipper also praised Aaron Finch, who blasted a 34-ball 72 while chasing 135 to win. “Credit to Finch he played a fantastic knock. In a small chase it is important if one guys takes the momentum.”

Gujarat Lions skipper Suresh Raina said Tye’s two wickets in two balls was the turning point.

“The wicket did something with the new ball. AJ took back-to-back wickets. That was the turning point. It was a team effort today. Basil and Nathu were also accurate,” he said.

“We did very well in all departments. AJ, Faulkner, and Jadeja bowled really well. Then Finchy batted brilliantly.”

Raina (34 not out) played the second fiddle to Finch, who was dealing in sixes and fours during his innings.

“Finch was smashing everything, I was just looking at ones and twos. Today’s win gives us a lot of confidence,” Raina said.

Tye, who had taken a hat-trick on IPL debut against Rising Pune Supergiant in another match, once again had a hat-trick chance when he scalped two wickets in two balls.

“The execution of the hat-trick ball was not as good as the last time (laughs). Glad we got the result tonight,” Tye, the Man of the Match, said.

“My plan to Gayle was to hit a good length and not give anything away. I got it on the right spot. The ball came on nicely, it was a pretty good wicket. It had some pace in it and suited our attack tonight.

The Australian praised the new ball bowlers Nathu Singh and Basil Thampi, who created a lot of pressure after opening the innings for Gujarat.

“Nathu Singh has the skill to be at this level. Basil has shown class at this level. Those two have bright futures ahead of them. I love the IPL, the schedule has been hectic, but India is always a special place to play cricket,” Tye said.