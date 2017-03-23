IPL 2017: RCB are sinking faster than the Titanic and running out of lifeboats

They say a captain is only as good as his team. The phrase rings true for Virat Kohli, who from the highs of leading India to successive home Test series wins is currently struggling to motivate his teammates in the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are on a downward spiral in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

As India skipper, Kohli led the side through four Test series wins at home. A long and brutal season that culminated in an intense 2-1 series win over Australia. Individuals stood up when the team needed them the most, and other rallied when the individual stars failed to find consistency. As India captain Kohli steered the ship through some choppy waters, but led it safely to shore.

Such has not been the case this time around for the RCB, who are sinking faster than the Titanic.

The difference in intensity has been stark. If he had to rein in his India teammates for getting overly aggressive then, he has now shouted himself hoarse just to get his team to show intent.

The cajoling has not met its desired results. The intensity is clearly missing and the skipper is helpless as his team refuse to budge from near the bottom of the table.

RCB’s latest defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Lions laid bare all their weaknesses. Their famed batting has been rusty as the stars of the team struggle to find consistency. Their failure has added pressure on a side ravaged by injuries to key players.

They currently lie in seventh place with six defeats so far in nine games. To qualify for the play-offs, RCB need to win all their remaining games and still hope for favourable results elsewhere.

Last season, RCB had won five of their last six games to make a dramatic entry into the play-offs and then eventually into the final.

The possibility seems remote this time around. While, no one can rule it out, considering the big names involved. But, it will be a mental battle more than anything else, especially if one were to consider their last two defeats.

Fighting back from abject defeat

Photo: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP

RCB’s dismissal for 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders broke records. It was a low, not many would have predicted. It was followed by a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Lions on Thursday. Both games saw RCB crash without putting on a fight.

There was no individual brilliance, or even hope of a player rising to the occasion from the rubble.

Its in stark contrast from India’s campaign during the home season. While, Kohli remained their biggest run-getter, there were plenty of times, especially during the Australia series, that he faltered. It was then that others stood up. Individuals took cognizance and fought back.

For RCB, there have not been many such cases. With Kohli nursing an injured shoulder, it was imperative for the rest to step up. But such instances have been few — Gayle impressed with a 77 against Gujarat in Rajkot, AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 89 against Kings XI in his first game earlier this season. Kedar Jadhav too played a match-winning knock of 69 in the second game of RCB’s campaign against Delhi Daredevils.

Other than these three knocks, the trio have come up short in all their other knocks. Gayle’s next highest score this season has been 31. For de Villiers, its 29 and 38 for Jadhav.

Kohli, himself, made a strong entry into the IPL after missing the first three games. He registered two half-centuries in his first three games back. He looked rusty, but they were positive knocks which made his intent clear. He was fit and ready to take charge. Unfortunately, in the last two games, he struggled to find his feet and perished for scores of 0 and 10.

With the team in desperate need of wins, the loss in form came at an inopportune time. The fact that Gayle, De Villiers and Jadhav also faltered did not help matters.

Both games have resulted in losses and RCB stare at an improbable climb up the table, if they are to clinch a play-off berth.

Bruised and then battered

AB de Villiers hasn't found his best form. Photo: Faheem Hussain - Sportzpics - IPL

RCB came into the tenth edition of the IPL with a lengthy casualty list. While, Kohli and de Villiers came into the contest while recovering from injuries, key players such as KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc were ruled out for the entire tournament, landing a big blow to their hopes of winning their maiden IPL title.

With Starc gone, the RCB bowling looked lean and lacked bite. Their hopes were pinned on Englishman Tymal Mills. They had spent Rs 12.5 crore on the pacer, known for his express pace, that had proved effective in T20 leagues in the run-up to the IPL.

Mills has so far not lived up to is top billing. He has managed to pick up just five wickets from the five games he has played in. Their makeshift pace department, consisting of Sreenath Aravind and all-rounder Stuart Binny, have lacked the bite necessary to create an impact. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the exception, but he too has not managed to turn in an exceptional performance befitting a champion side.

Starc’s absence has been felt hard, especially in the bowling department, which was their weakest link.

It was a case last season as well. Starc had missed the 2016 edition as well. But, then it was the batting mainstays who had taken the team over the line. Injuries once again have prevented that from becoming a reality this time around.

One of the biggest blows was the injury to opener KL Rahul. The India batsman, fresh off a successful stint with the national side, was primed for a dash in the glamorous league. Unfortunately, he was laid low with a shoulder injury that will see him sidelined for at least three months.

Injury to youngster Sarfaraz Khan, compounded their woes. The 19-year-old, while inexperienced, has produced some valuable knocks in the past. In RCB’s demoralised set-up, could have added a bit of spunk.

Failure of the top-order

Photo: Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL

Despite all that ailed them, on paper, it still appeared RCB had the necessary ammunition to win the war, or at least put up a strong challenge in a most battles.

The lack of consistency showed by the top-order batsmen, though, cost them dear. The top-order has now collapsed twice in the last two games. RCB slumped to 22/3 on Thursday, while they were 12/3 against KKR.

Last season was a different story, de Villiers and Kohli were in top form. The former had averaged 52.84, while the latter clocked an astonishing average of 81.08, that included four centuries.

After the loss against Gujarat on Thursday, Kohli lamented that individuals need to step up and take responsibility. It appears to be directed at the team’s proven players and may be even towards himself.

“We are putting too much pressure on the team. Individuals need to stand up and take responsibility,” Kohli rued.

As a collective, RCB were never a force to be reckoned with. It is the individuals, who have always propped them up. May be it is the core reason why they have never managed to win the title. Be that as it may, the team is filled to the brim with winners, who, despite the odds, will want to finish strong. Sadly, there are only so many life boats on the Titanic.