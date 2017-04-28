English Premier League

Fellaini’s recklessness was the highlight of a tepid Manchester derby

The Belgian got himself needlessly sent off and his red card will stretch an injury-ravaged United squad further.

OLI SCARFF/AFP

The Manchester derby ended in a goalless stalemate as Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho had to contend for a point which will not make either party particularly happy.

The Portuguese may be marginally more satisfied than his Spanish counterpart as the growing list of injury problems at Manchester United threatens to derail a late-season flourish and an Europa League challenge.

For Guardiola, his side is out of Europe and the FA Cup which makes qualification for the Champions League a bare minimum to be achieved in his first season in charge of the Sky Blues. Here are the talking points from the Manchester derby:

The incorrigible Feillaini


In the helluva, super-hyped world of the Premier League the Manchester derby at times carries the promise of glamor, glitter and much gallery play, but not on this night of high stakes and tension - what transpired was perhaps not unsurprising: a stalemate and a moment of utter madness from Marouanne Fellaini.

The midfielder has been a favorite of his coach, because he possesses a combativeness that the Portuguese covets in his players. But the Belgian has had a long history of violent acts. He is a poorly disguised Fernandinho, the Brazilian, who, even against his local rivals, got away with his indignant assaults.

Incredulously, the Belgian felt aggrieved by his sending-off - an act of crass stupidity in a crass game - after he had head-butted Sergio Aguero. The repeat-offender had to be restrained by half a dozen of United players. His team had been very disciplined, but that was of little importance to Fellaini, a mad-cap captain.

The big Belgian oaf surfaced again and couldn’t contain himself. He deserved a ban and perhaps, for his share sheer stubbornness, for his utter negation of the footballing code and for his general indecency a prolonged, and preferably lifetime ban from the beautiful game.

With his red card, he left Manchester United very vulnerable, but, in spite of it all, their unbeaten run in the Premier League did continue. The 90 minutes were a stalemate, a poor match and perfect fit for a click-bait and TV-obsessed league.

A stalemate 

Fellaini was going to score the winner from a Claudio Bravo howler - the stars were aligned for it - but as it was, United’s number 27 was sent off and the Chilean goalkeeper wasn’t nearly enough erratic on the night. The visitors moved around with the intensity of overzealous reddish stormtroopers - that is too say - they were following strict orders from their boss - the ephemeral Mourinho, who ordered his battalion to do very little indeed.

It was not the derby that had been projected at the season’s start - one of ferocious but elevated play, the grand ball of English football, a 90 minutes to decide who’d receive the laurel of the game. Instead, the game - a stalemate, a euphemism for a terribly poor game - was an encounter between sadly spangled wannabe outfits, whose dubious mega-millions, aided little to the poor spectacular of a ‘sportainment’ Premier League.

Not that it was all bad. Uber-coaching guru Guardiola could reflect on a game wherein his team, spearheaded by an omnipresent Aguero and the effervescent Kevin De Bruyne, whose superlative ginger-ish touch is ever a delight, were playing well. They caused Manchester United - here comes the cliche - plenty of problems.

At the same time, Mourinho’s outfit did what they tend to do - without grace and without any subtly: they sat back. That in itself is not a despicable approach to football, but ‘parking the bus’ the Mourinho-way may never truly become a virtue in the game. It isn’t Catenaccio either, but rather a callous and perfide manner of getting points.

Kudos however to Eric Bailly, who played a valiant match in a feeble United back line that often seemed inept to deal with the threat of Aguero, a true menace, either side of the half with multiple chances and attempts. The Ivorian was United’s stand out player. City though were again not clinical.

Superior City but without edge

The scoreless result was a fair reflection of United’s impotency - this was an impotent, but above all mediocre team playing in the Mourinho mould, set out to frustrate and stifle the opponent. The team from Old Trafford did so with verve. So what did it say about Manchester City, the glorious petro-dollar fueled avant-garde United Arab Emirates toy?

It was a derby befitting City’s many longtime shortcomings. They do not have their opponents’ alternative Europa League route into the Champions League. City probed and poked, enjoyed prolonged bouts of possession, but encountered much staunch defending from their guests.

The match was very much a 4th round FA Cup encounter with City domineering ‘Swindon Town’ in terms of possession and game play. United disappeared in the final third. They absorbed the pressure but had little desire to attack.

De Bruyne ran in between the lines, Aguero harassed Manchester’s back line. City showed brief spells of intelligence and cunning, but, in the end, yet again, they fell short. The Pep philosophy has not been implemented yet or are the disappointing results perhaps the consequence of Guardiola’s inability to properly manage his players and analyse his opponents? Is the Spaniard in the unforgiving world of elite football becoming a failure or, and that is now the question, will City still find a way to crawl back into the top four? Even so, it would be scant consolation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.