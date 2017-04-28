IPL 10

Preview: Delhi Daredevils look to take flight against formidable Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata top the table with 12 points while Delhi are right at the bottom with only two wins in their six matches so far.

Saikat Das - Sportzpics - IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders are flying high and after their dominating display against Rising Pune Supergiant, they look set to make the playoffs with utmost ease to say the least. On the other hand, Delhi Daredevils will look to get back to winning ways as they lie at the bottom of the table with four points from six matches so far.

But, captain Zaheer Khan shouldn’t start panicking just yet. They still have a very good chance of making the playoffs if they can start winning games.

At Eden Gardens, two teams with probably the best bowling attacks in the league will face each other. Khan and his supporting cast will look to stop Gautam Gambhir and his men from notching up their seventh win in nine games. The Delhi Daredevils have had a five-day break since their defeat to Mumbai Indians and will be raring to go against KKR, who have a series of upcoming games.

However, rain could play spoilsport according to weather reports. A wash-out would give each team one point. For Delhi that is not good news given they have to literally win every match after that.

Time: 4 pm

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD channels

Head-to-head

Played: 18

Kolkata Knight Riders: 11

Delhi Daredevils: 7

At Eden Gardens: 6

Kolkata Knight Riders: 5

Delhi Daredevils: 1

Kolkata Knight Riders

  • The Kolkata Knight Riders have the best overall scoring rate among all teams in the ongoing IPL – 9.25.      
  • Sunil Narine has scored 89% of his runs this season in boundaries. He has hit 122 runs of his total 137 runs in fours and sixes. 

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Darren Bravo, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Shaikb-Al-Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa and Umesh Yadav.

Delhi Daredevils

  • The Delhi Daredevils batsmen have struck the fewest sixes among all teams this season – 32.
  • Rishabh Pant hits a boundary nearly every two dot balls he faces in the IPL. He has hit 44 boundaries – 28 fours and 16 sixes – and has faced 90 dot balls.

Delhi Daredevils squad: Zaheer Khan (capt), Mohammad Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Aditya Tare, Shashank Singh, Ankit Bawane, Navdeep Saini, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Sam Billings.

“We should win close games. If you see the points table, we have a good net run rate. When a team is doing well, the net run rate is high. We need a winning momentum. In the next nine days, we are playing five matches. It is a very important phase. If we can string a winning momentum in this phase, things will change by May 6,” said Zaheer Khan, Delhi Daredevils captain.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.