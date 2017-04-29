It’s not just the batting, KKR’s bowling riches are making them favourites for IPL 2017

It’s not about the fact that Kolkata Knight Riders are on a seemingly unstoppable roll. It’s also about the manner in which they’re stringing together these wins.

In this tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, they have chased down 184 in 14.5 overs (Gujarat Lions), 171 in 16.3 overs (Kings XI Punjab), 183 in 18.1 overs (Rising Pune Supergiant) and on Friday, 161 in 16.2 against the Delhi Daredevils. In between, they have bowled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 49. The only close match they’ve won was the match against Delhi Daredevils where they chased down 169 on the last ball. Even then, it was late wobble which hurt them in the end, but not to the extent, that it cost them the match.

These are emphatic victories. Dominating ones. And it reflects in their net run rate. At +1.223, KKR are heads and shoulders above anyone else. Their nearest competitor in the net run rate stakes is Sunrisers Hyderabad in third place at +0.588. Even the Mumbai Indians, who have been the other trend-setters in the tournament, have a net run rate of +0.514.

A big reason for this colossal net run rate is their batsmen. Between Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey and Sunil Narine, KKR have been clinical in gunning down targets. Their matches have, in fact, becoming boring to watch for the neutral, such has been their level of dominance. They’ve know exactly when to step on the gas and once they do that, the game is mostly done and dusted.

Variety and balance

But KKR’s real weapon has been their richly varied bowling attack which hasn’t been getting the praise it deserves.

Unlike a lot of other franchises, KKR’s strength in bowling lies in the variety they possess. They have a bowler for every situation. And for Gautam Gambhir, that is like shopping in an ice-cream shop.

When he needs pace, he can call on Nathan Coulter-Nile. The tall gangly Aussie fast bowler is too fast and very much furious. He’s the old-fashioned pacer, constantly hurrying up the batsmen. He has two Player of the Match awards to his name already and is sixth on the top wicket-takers list this season, despite playing just four matches.

Coulter-Nile scalps another one. Image credit: Ron Gaunt/IPL/Sportzpics

But Coulter-Nile’s success has come from the support he has received from the other end. Chris Woakes has not been getting the appreciation he deserves. Believe it or not, he is also on that top wicket-takers list, in ninth spot. Woakes may not have that raw pace which Coulter-Nile provides but he provides a calming influence. And along with Woakes, even Umesh Yadav has provided the occasional breakthrough.

KKR’s other big strength has been their spin department which was always a big plus for them. But this year, they deserve some extra credit. The character of the Eden Gardens surface has changed drastically. From being a slow turner, it now offers enough for the fast bowlers too.

Pace to spin

Despite that, KKR’s spin bowling unit remains as potent as ever. Sunil Narine is Gautam Gambhir’s go-to bowler, whether it’s within the Powerplay or in the death overs. And match after match, he has delivered. Even if he doesn’t take the wickets, he provides control which can be as precious as wickets in this format.

Kuldeep Yadav's variations have been invaluable for KKR. Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/Sportzpics/IPL

The other big revelation has been youngster Kuldeep Yadav. KKR have stuck with Yadav over the years and they are reaping the benefits. Batsmen, even the likes of the great MS Dhoni, are completely unable to pick his googly. For a 22-year-old, his control has been extraordinary.

One particular pattern stands out from KKR’s successful run chases this year. They have successfully pegged opposition batsmen back even after letting them get a good start. The last time Delhi played Kolkata, they were 50/0 in the first five overs. On Friday, they were 53/1 after six overs. Both times, KKR pegged them back to middling targets. Rising Pune Supergiant were 57/0 after 6. They finished on 182/5 which KKR easily chased down.

In fact, the extent of KKR’s bowling strength can be gauged from their bench. A player like Shakib Al Hasan is being benched, after being given only the one game. Trent Boult, the highly-rated Kiwi pacer, hasn’t got a game after playing four matches. Piyush Chawla has just got three matches so far.

The takeaway for all other IPL franchises? Bowlers, working in tandem, really can win you Twenty20 matches. Just look at Sunrisers Hyderabad last year and now, the Kolkata Knight Riders.