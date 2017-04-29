IPL 10

Wayward bowling, inconsistent middle-order leave KXIP staring at possibility of another grim season

The struggling Punjab bowlers continue to be found out by opposition batsmen.

Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL

After two matches of the tenth season of the Indian Premier League, the Kings XI Punjab could do no wrong.

Coming in on the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign, which saw them finish at the bottom of the table, the side went full throttle in the auctions. It seemed to be paying off: Big guns such as Glenn Maxwell and Hashim Amla were in sublime touch, and the bowlers were doing a neat job.

A pounding at the hands of pace-setters Kolkata Knight Riders in Eden Gardens cut them open, and the side has struggled ever since. And now, it was the turn of the Sunrisers Hyderabad to dominate them.

After a couple of destructive knocks at the start of the tournament, Maxwell’s form has tapered off. However, batting remains the high point in a disappointing campaign thus far, where they have failed to match up to the heights of 2014.

Combinations

Bring a group of people, who have never played cricket together and the manner in which they gel can go a long way in laying the building blocks of a winning unit. It started with Chennai Super Kings and in recent years, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all managed to forge a winning team. It is the template that all these teams have used.

Anything less than a place in the qualifiers would qualify as a disappointing campaign for these sides. The role of good fortune cannot be ruled out. Over the last two years, almost every gamble of SRH has paid rich dividends.

The only consolation that Punjab have from recent games is that their top order has more settled look to it, and they can bank on Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra and Shaun Marsh to set the tone for a good score.

The imbalance in Punjab’s side stems from their middle and lower order, which has failed to step up when required. Wriddhiman Saha is woefully out of touch (69 from 8 games) and has failed to register even a single good knock of note. Punjab may also be missing a trick in using up their entire quota of foreign players on their batting. With the bowlers clubbed across the park with such disdain, they should have a look at including New Zealand pacer Matt Henry to shake things up.

Bowlers’ steep fall

At the end of Punjab’s second game in the tournament, they had conceded the least amount of runs in the powerplay overs among all teams. Sandeep Sharma was giving his side solid starts with his cunning medium-pacers and the rest of the pack passed muster.

KKR’s onslaught brought them back to reality. Sandeep Sharma has lost his rhythm and his discipline along with it. After an unusually steady start, Varun Aaron started to leak runs aplenty in recent games. Ishant Sharma’s capitulation to the bowler he was last season (Economy rate of 9.86) could perhaps be better explained by the battering he received against Kane Williamson in the final overs. It was a huge backward step for the lanky pacer, who had redeemed himself with the red ball in his hand in the Border-Gavaskar series last month.

Mohit Sharma, Aaron and Axar Patel too, have a fair bit of international experience under their belt. The failure of Punjab’s bowlers also shows that India’s second choice pace attack is simply nowhere close to being a competent one.

Mumbai, Delhi Daredevils, KKR, and now SRH feasted on the Punjab bowlers, having rattled along at nearly 10 runs an over during their respective games. Given the start-stop nature of their performances, the recent spankings may have derailed their confidence altogether.

The road ahead

There’s everything to play for in a bid for a place in the qualifiers with six matches to go. Late flourishes, though, depend on a combination of the big guns in the team stepping up along with finding a clear identity. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore successfully managed to find that balance last season as they managed to make a fine late surge and enter the final.

The loss to SRH came in what was their first game in five days. So much for the tournament’s fixture congestion affecting the players. Now, they find themselves facing the Daredevils in a couple of days. It also remains to be seen how much the side can correct their poor record at Mohali.

Much like coach Virender Sehwag’s batting, this side can dazzle when on song. Putting one’s money on Punjab sneaking through to the qualifiers would be like expecting the swashbuckling former India batsman to leave a delivery alone.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.