As title race intensifies, Conte wants contenders to have games at same time to cut advantage

Antonio Conte called for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to play at the same time in the critical Premier League title run-in to avoid giving an unfair advantage. Conte’s Chelsea are four points clear of second-placed Tottenham with just five games remaining in a tense battle to be crowned English champions.
The Blues retain control of the title race after beating Southampton on Tuesday, but Tottenham are hot on their heels following their victory at Crystal Palace 24 hours later.
Chelsea appear to have a favourable run-in compared to Tottenham, who host north London rivals Arsenal shortly after Chelsea’s clash at Everton on Sunday. Conte doesn’t believe Chelsea have an advantage with the fixture schedule and said it would be fairer if the two title contenders played all their matches at the same time.
“At the end of the season when you have two teams in contention for the title, you must have the two fixtures at the same hour, on the same day. Don’t give the advantage to one team or the other,” he said on Friday. “When you can see there are two or three teams very close in the fight, you have to find a solution. Then you can really see who is the best.”
With no margin for error, Conte knows his players might be vulnerable to feeling stressed and anxious as the pressure mounts. But the Chelsea manager has tried to combat that problem by telling them to revel in the experience of playing for such high stakes.
“We are ready and we have worked hard to arrive here to fight for the title,” Conte said “For this reason we want to reach this target with all our strength. We have to do our job with the right pressure but at the same time to enjoy it.”
After recent defeats against Manchester United and Crystal Palace raised questions about Chelsea’s ability to get over the finish line, the west Londoners were revitalised by their FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham and the midweek success against Southampton.
Lukaku threat
The biggest threat to Chelsea on Sunday will come from their former striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge after scoring 25 goals in all competitions for Everton this term. The 23-year-old Belgian left the Blues for Everton three years ago and reports claim Chelsea would have to pay £100 million ($129 million, 119 million euros) to re-sign him. Asked if playing a potential suitor might unsettle Lukaku, Everton boss Ronald Koeman said: “I don’t know. We will see. Normally not. The players always like to show the best of themselves. “We like to keep the best players but we know it is difficult. I don’t know if it is possible at the moment.” Seventh-placed Everton could clinch a spot in the Europa League this weekend, but Koeman is looking for a more dynamic display after last weekend’s drab goalless draw against West Ham. “Maybe we need to change our mentality a bit because I felt a bit less intensity in the game last week, maybe a bit less motivation,” he said. “It is always difficult if you have already the seventh position in the pocket and maybe they get a little bit more holiday or end-of-season feeling. That is what I don’t like.”
Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you
Common sense and some discipline are all you need.
Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.
All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.
A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.
Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!
It is no rocket science
The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:
Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first job, it is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
Set aside emergency funds: When an emergencyarises, likesudden hospitalisationor an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is somethingany investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.
How and Why Mutual Funds work
A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.
As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.
As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.
So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:
How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutualfunds alsooffers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund,your money is being managedby professionals who are constantly following the market.
Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.
The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.
Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.
