IPL 10

Preview: Depleted Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rising Pune Supergiant in crucial clash

With a string of defeats already to their names, Bangalore cannot afford to lose matches anymore if they are to make the playoffs.

File photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to keep their IPL hopes alive as they face Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune on Saturday. Bangalore, who are being led by RCB, lost six out of their nine games and are seventh on the table with five points.

They still have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they win all their remaining matches and hope other results go their way.

Rising Pune Supergiant are in fourth place with eight points but will look to put their inconsistency to rest. Both teams come into this match with defeats in their previous game. While RPS lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB lost to the Gujarat Lions in the last clash.

Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers can destroy any bowling attack on a given day and given Pune’s shoddy bowling performances in the past, the trio can have a field day on Saturday.

However, Bangalore are low on confidence and Steve Smith will expect his bowlers to get the job done. With Imran Tahir, Ben Stokes, Jayde Unadkat and Shardul Thakur in their ranks, Pune have the edge against Bangalore.

Time: 4 pm

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD channels

Head-to-head

Played: 3

Bangalore: 2

Pune: 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore have now been bowled out three time in the IPL this season. The last time they were bowled out thrice in an IPL season was in the inaugural season in 2008.  
  • Bangalore have won all their IPL matches in Pune. The most by them at any venue where they haven’t lost a game.  

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Vishnu Vinod, Sreenath Arvind, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Chaudhary, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.

Rising Pune Supergiant

  • The Rising Pune Supergiant opener Rahul Tripathi is the only batsman to make 5 consecutive scores of 30 in the ongoing IPL season.  
  • Pune’s highest run scorer Steven Smith has scored only 22 runs off 26 balls with a strike-rate of 84.61 against Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers’ highest wicket-taker so far.  

Rising Pune Supergiant squad: Steve Smith (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.

“I am sure he (Stokes) must be available but I am not sure about his physical condition. Reason is that definitely the assessment is being taken by the physio and he is going to take the final call. I am sure Stokes must be looking forward to tomorrow’s game but I can’t give you 100 percent assurance. Because as far as the tournament is concerned and the matches which we are supposed to play, we have to look at how many matches he can skip and still remain fit,” said Rajat Bhatia, RPS all-rounder

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.