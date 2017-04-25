The way Afghanistan has supported me and Nabi has been ‘amazing’, says Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Saturday paid tribute to the people of Afghanistan for the support they had given him and his teammate Mohammad Nabi, reported PTI.

“The whole of Afghanistan is watching this league. The way they are supporting us both, me and Nabi, it is just amazing. The prayers of our people back home help me and whenever we have a game, they all pray for us,” Rashid was quoted as saying, after the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Friday.

The 19-year-old Khan has been one of the finds of the Indian Premier League this year and is fifth on the top wicket-takers list with 11 wickets in eight matches. He impressed again on Friday with figures of 1/16 in his four overs.

“Their [the supporters’] back up, their support really helps me and gives me energy,” said the teenager.

He added, “It means a lot to them because coming to this stage and performing here is a very positive message for the people of Afghanistan.”

Man of the match means a lot to me my family and my nation 🇦🇫👍🏻👍🏻✌🏻️ pic.twitter.com/1BNf1HEBqN — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 28, 2017

As a sporting icon for the war-ravaged nation, Khan had an important message to the youngsters who seek to emulate him: “Work hard, do your best and you will achieve for which you have set your foot for”.

“It does not matter whether you are from Associate or other team, just do your best, you will get your achievements,” said Khan.

The Afghan support spinner also praised the support staff at Sunrisers Hyderabad for helping him in the tournament. “Actually, most of the pitches in Asia, they are good for spinners. I have been working a lot with my coaches, especially Muttiah Muralitharan, he is the best spinner in the world. He has been helping and giving me all the confidence to just go out there and give my best.”

Khan also felt that his experience of playing in the IPL would put him good stead for international cricket.

“Playing in IPL alongside some of the big names and big coaches and getting their experience will help me a lot,” said the 19-year-old. “I am just trying my best to get their experiences to do my best. In future, I will work hard for longer format games. Mentally I am preparing myself for that.”