IPL 10

IPL 10: Defying age, Ashish Nehra continues to prove he’s a worthy pick for any team

The senior player in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s squad has been one of the choicest picks for the team, despite battling interfering injury concerns.

Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL

Two peculiarities emerged as the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s skipper David Warner lost the toss to Glenn Maxwell and Kings XI Punjab ahead of their match on Friday.

One was that he mentioned about he would have anyway opted to bat first had he won the toss because of his team’s strength being rooted in their batting. And the other was his relief in having Ashish Nehra back into the team, following a brief layoff because of an injury to his neck.

Warner’s belief in his fellow batsmen – and himself – was thoroughly vindicated in the end as the team’s batting order propelled their win. The 38-year-old veteran’s rejoinder was justified as much, in his 3/42 in his stipulated four overs.

On the face of it, it does seem to be costly bartering, with merely three wickets coming at a steep economy of 13 runs. But, it merits consideration that it was his three-wicket haul – in his first match returning from injury – which was pivotally instrumental in his team’s 26-run win over Punjab, especially since the latter two wickets came in the final over of Punjab’s batting innings. Moreover, the figures also gain additional depth in that they are Nehra’s personal best, so far, in this year’s IPL, taking his total tally of wickets claimed to eight in the five matches he’s played.

It’s not then difficult to fathom that while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the team’s bowling spearhead, the bowler who gets them wickets as much as he reins in the run count, the team is just as dependent on the subtleties of Nehra, the man who looks to be stopping time every time he marks his run-up on the field.

Far removed from the past, yet so near

Play

It’s almost as if eons have passed since Nehra first struck a chord with the national and international cricketing audiences, at the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup ripping through the entirety of the English batting order, with India defending a meagre total of 250 runs. The (then) 23-year-old’s 6/23 rightfully made him a hero that day. But, for better and for worse, it also limited the scope of his potential growth, restricting him to that one match. Recurring injuries too ensured that his career remained forcefully truncated, except for a few mentions at odd intervals, most of which invariably circled back to his exploits against England.

The IPL then, in all these years he has had a chance to be a part of the event, has given him a chance to step outside that externally cultivated – and enforced – boundary that has affected his career. More importantly, it’s given him an opportunity to re-invent himself as a bowler, in spite of being vastly separated from his first peak – both in terms of age and in terms of the intrinsic format of the sport.

That Nehra has been able to do so, is then as befitting an example of his calibre as much as his bowling prowess is on a given day.

India may have had, as it still does continue to have, no dearth of bowling talent in its cricketing coffers across the country. Bowlers like Ashish Nehra though, come but once in a cricketing lifetime. Or rarely, if luck has had its say, perhaps twice as if offering one last timely reminder to enjoy the player in action before time turns around, in a far more definitive way than before.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.