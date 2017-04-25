Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India let lead slip twice in 2-2 draw with Great Britain in opener

India let their lead slip twice in their opening match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against Great Britain which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Akashdeep Singh (19th minute) and Mandeep Singh (48th minute) scored to give India the lead two times in the match but only to see the Britons hit back through Tom Carson (25th) and Alan Forsyth (52nd).

The opener, which was delayed due to the bad weather in Ipoh, Malaysia, saw India score two goals and inch ahead of their counterparts, however Britain equalised both times, and almost scored a winner in the last quarter when they got a penalty corner with 56 seconds left in the match. However, a wayward short saw the match end with shared points.

After a goal less first half, India drew first blood when they got a penalty corner in the second quarter and Akashdeep converted it. However, Great Britain equalised soon, courtesy a stunning goal from Tom Carson that was driven straight in as goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was unable to stop it.

With the scores locked in at 1-1, the third quarter was once again without a goal as both teams were solid in defence. In the fourth quarter, some sharp passing between Mandeep and Sunil saw India grab the lead. But once again, Great Britain drew level almost instantly as an unmarked Alan Forsyth netted home, with less than eight minutes to go in the match.

Both teams then pushed forward to grab a winner with time running out. Britain put themselves in a good position to win the match when a video referral gave them another penalty with less than a minute left. However, British captain Phil Roper’s flick was off target and the match ended in a draw.

This year the tournament is being played with video referrals for the first time and both India and Great Britain made use of this change of rule, with the crucial one being the one that sustained the penalty corner against India.

India next play New Zealand on Sunday.