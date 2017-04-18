From Virat Kohli’s lone battle to Lockie Ferguson’s miserliness, the vital stats from RPS vs RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are all but out of the 10th edition of the IPL, with only two wins coming in the 10 matches they have played in until now. Their loss to the Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday, however, added insult to the heaping pile of injuries they have suffered on-field so far.
The Royal Challengers won the toss and opted to field first, allowing the Supergiant to post a decent total of 157 runs. When it came to chasing down the 158-target, the RCB batting order crumbled yet again, giving Pune a 61-run win for their fifth victory this season.
From RCB’s ever-tottering batting order, here are then the significant statistics that stood out post-match:
- Pune had always been one of the stronger venues for the Royal Challengers, with the team boasting of a 4-0 win-to-loss record in the city. This run, however, ended as RCB lost their way on Saturday.
- There have been five occasions when the IPL has seen teams finish their 20 overs with less than 100 runs on the scoreboard. RCB’s 96/9 against Pune is the penultimate team total in this regard, with the Pune Warriors’ 99/9 against the Kings XI Punjab ranked at the bottom on this dubious list.
- Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the Royal Challengers with 55 runs, which translated to 57.2% of the team’s total number of runs. It was the second-highest margin of runs scored by a batsman in a team’s batting innings, following Manan Vohra’s exploits in Kings XI Punjab’s loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, earlier in the tournament this year. Back then, 61.6% of Punjab’s total runs had been contributed by Vohra.
- On a more positive note, for Kohli at least, his half-century pushed him past the 5,000-run mark in runs scored in T20 matches played in India. Kohli’s total of 5,046 runs is the first time any batsman has scored at least 5,000 runs in a host country.
- RCB batsmen have scored only half-a-dozen half-centuries in this year’s IPL, three of which have been scored by Kohli alone. The RCB batsmen have also been particularly poor in scoring runs. On an average, a Royal Challengers’ batsman has lost his wicket after having scored just around 18.5 runs in a match.
- Aside of Kohli, all other batsmen in the RCB batting lineup were bundled out before they could score at least 10 runs. This was the second time in the IPL this year that the RCB’s much-touted batting strength had let them down. On the previous occasion, in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the entire team had folded for 49 runs.
- The Supergiant’s Lockie Ferguson finished his bowling spell with figures of 2/7. It was the only fourth time in IPL’s history that a bowler had conceded at most seven runs. Ashish Nehra and Fidel Edwards share the best economy of conceding just six runs in their respective quota of four overs, with Rahul Sharma following suit at seven runs in his four overs.