IPL 10

From Virat Kohli’s lone battle to Lockie Ferguson’s miserliness, the vital stats from RPS vs RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was left wanting of batting partners as the team crashed to their seventh loss in the tournament.

Ron Gaunt/ Sportzpics/ IPL

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are all but out of the 10th edition of the IPL, with only two wins coming in the 10 matches they have played in until now. Their loss to the Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday, however, added insult to the heaping pile of injuries they have suffered on-field so far.

The Royal Challengers won the toss and opted to field first, allowing the Supergiant to post a decent total of 157 runs. When it came to chasing down the 158-target, the RCB batting order crumbled yet again, giving Pune a 61-run win for their fifth victory this season.

From RCB’s ever-tottering batting order, here are then the significant statistics that stood out post-match:

  • Pune had always been one of the stronger venues for the Royal Challengers, with the team boasting of a 4-0 win-to-loss record in the city. This run, however, ended as RCB lost their way on Saturday.
  • There have been five occasions when the IPL has seen teams finish their 20 overs with less than 100 runs on the scoreboard. RCB’s 96/9 against Pune is the penultimate team total in this regard, with the Pune Warriors’ 99/9 against the Kings XI Punjab ranked at the bottom on this dubious list.
  • Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the Royal Challengers with 55 runs, which translated to 57.2% of the team’s total number of runs. It was the second-highest margin of runs scored by a batsman in a team’s batting innings, following Manan Vohra’s exploits in Kings XI Punjab’s loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, earlier in the tournament this year. Back then, 61.6% of Punjab’s total runs had been contributed by Vohra.
  • On a more positive note, for Kohli at least, his half-century pushed him past the 5,000-run mark in runs scored in T20 matches played in India. Kohli’s total of 5,046 runs is the first time any batsman has scored at least 5,000 runs in a host country.
  • RCB batsmen have scored only half-a-dozen half-centuries in this year’s IPL, three of which have been scored by Kohli alone. The RCB batsmen have also been particularly poor in scoring runs. On an average, a Royal Challengers’ batsman has lost his wicket after having scored just around 18.5 runs in a match.
  • Aside of Kohli, all other batsmen in the RCB batting lineup were bundled out before they could score at least 10 runs. This was the second time in the IPL this year that the RCB’s much-touted batting strength had let them down. On the previous occasion, in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the entire team had folded for 49 runs.
  • The Supergiant’s Lockie Ferguson finished his bowling spell with figures of 2/7. It was the only fourth time in IPL’s history that a bowler had conceded at most seven runs. Ashish Nehra and Fidel Edwards share the best economy of conceding just six runs in their respective quota of four overs, with Rahul Sharma following suit at seven runs in his four overs.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.