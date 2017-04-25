Preview: Delhi Daredevils look to get off bottom of the table against Kings XI Punjab

Struggling teams Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab take on each other in an IPL match here tomorrow as they desperately seek to get back to winning ways to stay in the hunt for a play-offs berth.

With three wins from eight games, Punjab are placed at sixth spot while Delhi are at the bottom of the league table with just two wins from seven games. For Delhi, it would be a do-or-die match as a loss tomorrow would virtually end their already wafer-thin chances of making it to the play-offs. KXIP are a bit better off but a slip up tomorrow will also put them in a difficult situation to qualify for the last-four stage.

Both Punjab and Delhi come into this match having been comprehensively beaten in their previous games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. The Glenn Maxwell-led Punjab missed the services of in- form Hashim Amla - who was down with a hamstring injury - as they fell short by 26 runs while chasing a formidable target of 208.

They will, however, take solace from the fact that Shaun Marsh looked in good touch on Friday and played a solid knock of 84 runs. Punjab will have to put up an all-round show if they are to keep their chances alive in the competition.

Time: 4 pm

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD channels

Head-to-Head since 2016

Played: 3

Kings XI: 1

DD: 2

Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI have lost to Delhi four times in their last five matches.

Kings XI have the worst economy rate (11.43) in the last five overs among all eight teams this season.

“We can pull ourselves back in the race and keep our hopes alive for the playoffs...The guys are training hard and we can get on a bit of a roll from Sunday.”

- Kings XI’s Shaun Marsh on his team’s chances of making the play-offs.

Squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Armaan Jaffer, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arman Jaffer, Anureet Singh, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, T Natrajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Tewatia, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Daredevils

The average opening partnership against Delhi this season has been 16.86 – the lowest among all teams.

Delhi are the only team to not concede a 50-plus opening partnership this season.

“We need to keep going. Life also has a lot of failures and we have doubts. But we need to have the faith and belief. We need to go with a positive mindset.”

- Delhi’s Sanju Samson on Delhi’s bid to move up from the bottom of the table.

Squad: Zaheer Khan (c), Mohammad Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Aditya Tare, Shashank Singh, Ankit Bawane, Navdeep Saini, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Sam Billings.