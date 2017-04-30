Indian hockey

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India sort out their attack and cohesion to put New Zealand under the cosh

Indian strikers earned seven penalty corners and did not allow the Black Sticks a single shot at goal after the first quarter.

If there was a moment that defined India’s control in the win over New Zealand in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Saturday, it was the goal scored by Mandeep Singh. Control was the keyword in India’s opening strike during the 3-0 victory.

Chinglensana’s bouncy reverse-stick pass reached Mandeep at an awkward height, but with his arms tucked close to the chest and in slightly twisted position, the Junior World Cup star found the needed touch past goalkeeper Richard Joyce.

It was such dictatorial play from India, which coach Roelant Oltmans had sought when he said a day earlier that he “can live with” the draw against Great Britain, but was “not satisfied”. On Saturday, against the Blacks Sticks, the coach’s plans on the drawing board unfolded perfectly on the pitch. It reflected in the seven penalty corners earned by Indian strikers and not allowing New Zealand a single shot at goal after the first quarter.

That India converted only two of those seven PCs was the worrying factor, but it was heartening to see the young Harmanpreet Singh stepping up to slam two goals and come out of the slump he suffered at Rio Olympics and the Junior World Cup last year, though India won the latter tournament.

The Indian team played with a lot more desire against New Zealand. For sure, no rain delay on Saturday kept the anxiety of a long wait away, but the purpose in Indian sticks was devoid of any rust that allowed Great Britain rally to a draw a day earlier.

“For sure I am happier with the result, no doubt about it,” Oltmans said at the press conference. “I always prefer to win, there is no doubt. I think [also] performance-wise, the result is different.”

But the Dutchman is one of the most difficult coaches in the world to satisfy, and he wasn’t happy on Saturday when the first 15 minutes ended. “To be honest, I wasn’t happy with the first-quarter performance. Don’t know why we made too many mistakes in that period, may be we expected a different approach to the game by New Zealand. But after that, we were completely in control of the game, dictating the game.”

With the defence looking settled a day earlier and playing even better against New Zealand, allowing no goals, India’s pre-match target was to create more scoring opportunities. And they managed to tick that box.

The Harmanpreet factor


Playing in Malaysia, Harmanpreet comes into his own. It happened at the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2014, when he scored nine goals, and then again during the 2015 Junior Asia Cup, when the drag-flicker pumped in a staggering 14 goals, including four against Pakistan to win the final.

Harmanpreet Singh was influential in India's win (Hockey India)

For the record, the 21-year-old defender even made his senior debut in Malaysia during the last Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. In Ipoh on Saturday, he returned to form and rocketed two flicks into
the New Zealand post to bag the Man-of-the-Match award.

And what Oltmans said afterwards could become prophetic by the 2018 World Cup in India. The coach said, “In maybe two years’ time, Harman will become the best drag-flicker in the world. He needs to perform in the coming tournaments and the best way to test him is give him more balls.”

It was perhaps the reason why Harmanpreet took six of the seven penalty corners India earned against New Zealand. Rupinder Pal Singh flicked at the last one and sent it wide.

‘Different game, different result’

It was Mandeep’s second goal in as many games, once again showing his knack of anticipation for the ball in the striking circle. However, the difficult-to-satisfy Oltmans said the good show by Indian forwards also had a lot to do with a different opposition.

“Must say our forwards played a different game than yesterday [Saturday]. But it always has to do with the opponent as well. It is always a battle between two teams. You can’t say because we created more penalty corners, our forwards were better than yesterday. Maybe the defence of Great Britain was better than New Zealand.”

But he was at ease with the “cohesion”, which he longed for from his boys. “One of the most important thing for me today was that we found more cohesion between the forwards and the midfield. It was an issue. But it [cohesion] happened, and I am pleased with that.”

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

