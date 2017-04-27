Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 to keep pace with Chelsea at top of Premier League table

Dele Alli and Harry Kane scored in the space just two second-half minutes.

Reuters

Tottenham Hotpsur ran out 2-0 winners in the North London derby against Arsenal at the White Hart Lane on Sunday to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the table, reducing the lead at the top to four points.

In front of a partisan home crowd, it was Spurs who were the pace-setters from the onset. Harry Kane was a menacing presence in the opposition box throughout and Arsenal defenders Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel struggled to keep him quiet.

The first clear-cut chance in the game fell to Christian Eriksen, who shot over the bar from close range with his left foot. Arsenal’s attack were unable to pose a threat in the second half too, and the home side took the lead in the 55th minute through Dele Alli. The midfielder pounced a rebound after goalkeeper Petr Cech had saved Eriksen’s shot.

Barely two minutes later, the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Gabriel tripped Kane at the edge of the area. The 23-year-old striker made no mistake, drilling the ball low into the left corner of the net and leaving Cech rooted to the spot.

Kane could have had another but a poor first-touch let him down after Victor Wanyama set him up with an excellent pass from the left wing. The loss twisted the knife on Arsenal’s top-four hopes and are now five points behind Manchester United, who are at fifth in the table. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now won nine straight league games, a feat that was last achieved by the club in 1960.

For the first time in two decades, Spurs are assured of a finish above their cross-town rivals.

Brief score:

  • Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Dele Alli, Harry Kane) beat Arsenal 0
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.