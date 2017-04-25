Mumbai Cricket Association allots numbers to junior cricketers to eliminate selection bias

The Mumbai Cricket Association, in an attempt to combat bias at junior level cricket, allotted budding players numbers on their training bibs and did away with names during a four-day Under-12 trails, reported Indian Express on Monday.

The selectors were also asked to hand over their cellphones to moderators during the selection process. PV Shetty, joint secretary of the MCA, stated that the the method was incorporated to bring in transparency in the selection process,

“By giving numbers to players, we have tried to eliminate all bias. There could be a case of a selector getting influenced by a phone call from a coach or a powerful figure. The new system will also neutralise any attempt to pick a cricketer based on club, caste or regional basis,” Shetty said.

The idea was kick-started by MCA’s director of coaching and former Test cricketer Chandrakant Pandit, who revealed that the reason behind implementing the idea came after listening to the complaints of some parents,

“Many parents had complained before that some players were picked because they had done some jugad (arrangement), or because they knew that man in the MCA or that coach. With this process, we will be able to satisfy parents that the selection is done purely on merit,” said Pandit.

The candidates now need to submit their age proof and other documents to the MCA moderators, after which, training bibs with numbers would be handed out. The parents were instructed to stand in another corner of the field.

In each of the venues where MCA’s selection process was underway, the selectors sent Pandit their remarks in sealed envelopes, the report added. The final cut will see only 25 players make it and they will be picked by another MCA committee, an U-14 selection panel,

“The idea is to get good talent and nurture it. Boys who are 10-11 years old are the base, and if Mumbai’s base is strong, the future will naturally be good. But all credit should go to the MCA and the volunteers who are making this selection possible. It’s a tough job,” Pandit said.

Over 1,000 cricketers enrolled for the first day of trials, which was last Thursday.

