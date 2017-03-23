IPL 10

You need to think on your feet when you face world-class bowlers, says Warner after his epic 126

The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain was in fine form against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

David Warner was the man of the moment in Hyderabad on Sunday. The big-hitting Australian smashed a 126 off just 59 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to a colossal 209/3 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Hyderabad won the match comfortably by 48 runs and the attention was all on Warner.

“You always feel great when you are out there and able to put the balls away. It helps when you get a chance here and there, but you need luck in this game,” said Warner to VVS Laxman, reported iplt20.com. “I felt great tonight and I have always felt great throughout this tournament.”

Warner also had a special word for his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, who watched the carnage from the other end, but ensured that he kept one end up. “Shikhar Dhawan – the role that he played tonight, I had to play that role last game when he was going all guns blazing,” remarked Warner. “Kane Williamson is unbelievable, he just comes and knocks it and gets a 40. It just sums it up for us.”

The Sunrisers captain played some outrageous shots, including the reverse sweep and the switch hit and he pointed out that it was all part of a bigger strategy.

“When you got a quality spin bowling unit bowling against you, you always have to have a gameplan,” said Warner. “I try and take that risk out by backing my strengths. The reverse-sweep is one of my strengths. I thought, tonight I had to have that clear plan while playing and I did. I wanted to try and mix it up by coming down the wicket and putting a bit more pressure on them. I tried to make them bowl faster into the wicket. They bowled faster on a few occasions and didn’t at times. But that is the kind of gameplan you’ve got to have. You have to think on your feet when you have world-class bowlers.”

He also had special praise for Hyderabad’s bowlers and said his franchise allowed their bowlers to take their chances. And of course, current Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar came in for special praise.

“An experienced bowler like Bhuvi is of great help and a sign on immense gratitude towards the younger bowlers,” said Warner. “I can’t fault any of them for the way they have played. Still early days in the tournament but they are doing an extremely good job and I am proud of them.”

Coming back to Warner’s knock, it garnered praise from none other than Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Warner gratefully accepted the compliment.

“Us as international cricketers, we galvanise together in this tournament. Whenever we play international cricket, we know there are boundaries we try not to cross but when we come together in the IPL and step on the field, it is a competitive edge,” he said.

He added, “But we respect each individual. When someone does well, it is not hard to send a congratulations message. We always credit each other. What we are about is entertaining the crowds and the fans. We want everyone to keep turning up and watching this great game of ours. If we can be great ambassadors for that, this game is going to be in good stead for the future.”

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

