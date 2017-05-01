No point stretching the 2014 Bhubaneswar incident like a ‘chewing gum’, says former Pakistan captain

Hockey India’s anger over the behaviour of Pakistan players at the 2015 Champions Trohpy in Bhubaneswar hasn’t subsided. The stand of then HI president and the present International Hockey Federation boss, Narinder Batra, remains firm and same – Pakistan much tender an unconditional apology.

But Pakistan has since maintained they have done enough to express their regret over the incident. That stand doesn’t change any shape in the words of former Pakistan captain and coach Tahir Zaman; in fact, he feels it’s being “stretched like a chewing gum” at the cost of renewing bilateral ties.

A deadlock over a celebration

After beating India in the semi-finals at Bhubaneswar a year and a half ago, Pakistan players took off their shirts and made lewd gestures towards the crowd and media attending the match. It was followed by FIH suspending some of the offenders, while many went scot-free.

Since then, HI has continuously demanded an official apology from the Pakistan Hockey Federation. But Tahir, who is here in Malaysia to conduct a high-performance coaching programme, says Pakistan has already done that on all platforms.

Standing in a corner watching the game between India and Great Britain on the opening day of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Tahir’s presence escaped most eyes. The 48-year-old Pakistan great was engrossed in the proceedings when Scroll approached him for a chat. And he was pretty straightforward in his response to question on what was coming between the revival of Indo-Pak hockey.

‘You can’t play with emotions of the fans’

“Our team management in Bhubaneswar had immediately regretted the players’ action and gave apologetic interviews. Players were even fined upon returning to Pakistan. Celebration is okay, but you can’t play with emotions of the fans. I believe we should bury the hatchet now and move forward,” the former Olympian said.

“If we keep stretching it like a chewing gum, then I don’t think we are finding ways to move forward. I feel the two federations should meet and if there are lingering concerns or issues, then we should look for ways to resolve those,” he said.

The administration in PHF has since changed, with Shahbaz Ahmad coming in as secretary. But as far as finding an end to the controversy in Bhubaneswar is concerned, it’s status quo.

Tahir hoped that as FIH president, Batra will try to find a way to renew the on-field rivalry that world hockey thrives on.

“Hockey lovers and experts are concerned about India and Pakistan not playing each other. We hope that as president of the FIH, Batra ji will try to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” he said.

India and Pakistan are pooled together for the FIH Hockey World League semi-finals beginning June 15 in London, where all top four Asian nations - South Korea and Malaysia being the other two – will participate.

Pakistan, who failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics, is trying to revive the sport in the country. However, it was a setback to them for not being invited by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation for the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

“Azlan Shah Cup was part of our one-year planning for the national team. Coaches wanted to test the team’s preparation in Malaysia. We would have got a chance to play India, Malaysia and Great Britain, all of who will be at the Hockey World League semis in London. But unfortunately, they didn’t invite us, which has disappointed Pakistan a lot,” the former Pakistan captain said.