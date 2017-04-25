IPL 10

Rohit Sharma’s steady fifty guides Mumbai Indians to 5-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai are back on top of the IPL points table with this win.

Rahul Gulati - Sportzpics - IPL

Mumbai Indians continued their dominance in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening. In a match that tested the hosts’ team depth, they delivered an almost comfortable win in the end. The win also put them back on top of the IPL points table.

After winning the toss, RCB put up a decent 162, aided by AB de Villiers’ 43 and Pawan Negi’s 35. But Mumbai chased it down with a ball to spare, courtesy a Rohit Sharma special. The home captain was also the man of the match for his half-century. For RCB, the only consolation was Pawan Negi’s all-round effort, even as a playoff spot seems more and more unlikely.

Here are the biggest moments of the match.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma exchange notes ahead of the match. Image credit: Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma exchange notes ahead of the match. Image credit: Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL

Mumbai continue impressive bowling

RCB started strong after electing to bat first, with openers Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh putting up 31 runs in under 4 overs. But just while they looked like running away with a big score in the Powerplay, Mumbai’s tight bowling and Rohit Sharma’s clever use of bowlers put a stopper on RCB top order. Karn Sharma, who came in for the injured Harbhajan Singh, was introduced early in the attack and responded by picking up the wicket if Mandeep (17 off 13) in his very first over. The rest of the top order batsmen couldn’t make it count either as Kohli (20 off 14) and Travis Head (12 off 15) departed in just over 10 overs, even as AB de Villiers held fort. While RCB batted better than their last few games, the Mumbai bowlers did not let them run away with the game, even when ABD looked dangerous. Mitch Mclenaghan continued his good form for 3 for 34 and Krunal Pandya got two wickets while Karn and Jasprit Bumrah got a wicket apiece.

ABD Blitz 

Before this match, AB de Villers had an uncharacteristic string of three consecutive single digit scores. But against Mumbai, ABD was back to his big-hitting best as he scored some incredible shots in his 27-ball 47. While he did not hav much company on the other end, he took RCB to a robust 96 in 12 overs. However, he couldn’t cross the 50 run mark and stay till the end, falling for a fourth time to Krunal Pandya, who held up four fingers to remind everyone of the fact. Right before his wicket, he scored a monstrous six, and looked set for a big score before top edging the next ball to Bumrah in the deep. Just like the rest of the season where the dangerous RCB batting has been unable to capitalize on a start. His dismissal halted RCB’s charge for a bit, with Shane Watson (3 off 5) not contributing much, till Pawan Negi started his assault.

Pawan Negi’s late heroics 

RCB finished with 162-8, a decent total and a lot more than what looked possible at one point, due in large part to the late assault by Pawan Negi, ably supported by Kedar Jadhav. The duo put up 54 runs for the sixth wicket, the highest of the RCB innings. But Negi was the standout performer as he blasted his way to 35 off 23 balls with three sixes and a four. Negi came in the 14th over when RCB were on 108 and when he departed in the last over, RCB had reached 162. Jadhav, who fell on the next ball after Negi’s wicket, contributed a 22-ball 28 and played the perfect foil to Negi. For once, the RCB batting lineup didn’t fold completely and put up a score that has them in with a chance. Negi was instrumental with the ball as well, but more on that below.

Buttler-Rana partnership  

RCB started their defence in the best possible manner as Aniket Choudhary got Parthiv Patel on the very first ball. However, the early wicket did not dent Mumbai’s innings or intent, as opener Jos Buttler and potential emerging player award winner Nitish Rana put together a solid partnership of 61 runs for the second wicket at a healthy strike rate of 8.31. Buttler hit his way through 33 off 21 balls, while Rana was the more sedate partner with a 28-ball 27. While the RCB bowling didn’t allow a run fest, they couldn’t separate the duo either.

However, Pawan Negi was the breakthrough man for RCB with the ball as well, dismissing both Buttler and Rana in consecutive overs, both caught by Head at the boundary. Rana’s catch was a special effort – Head pushed the ball on the field just in time and then recovered his footing to cross back and pouch it, saving a six and getting the third wicket. Negi finished with excellent figures of 2-17 in his four overs.

RCB bowlers mount fightback

When Buttler-Rana were cruising, the target of 163 seemed easy. However the RCB bowlers pulled back the game after Negi’s twin strikes and at the end of 15 overs, Mumbai needed 49 with an asking rate touching 10 and one batsman less. Krunal Pandya was forced to retire hurt after an injury while fielding which aggravated when he came in to bat. The spin duo of Negi and Yuzvendra Chahal finished with 3 wickets between them, while Shane Watson struck with the wicket of Karn Sharma in the 17th over just when he and Rohit were stitching together a good partnership. Choudhary’s tidy spell was ruined with a last-ball six from Hardik, leaving Mumbai needing 18 off the last two overs.

Rohit Sharma special

There have been lost of questions over Rohit Sharma, his form and his batting position this IPL. But on Monday night, he answered all of them with a match-winning 37-ball 56. The captain scored a steady half-century – pacing his innings, building up partnerships, rotating strike and punishing the bad ball – all very good cricket. And when Sreenath Arvind got the ball in the penultimate over, he smacked him for 11 runs, bringing up his fifty and taking the equation to a simple 7 off 6 balls.

When Watson got the last over and bowled a tight line to take the match a nail biting finish, Rohit had other plans, driving a four off the penultimate ball to secure a five-wicket victory with a ball to spare. It was timely return to form for the captain and timely reminder to everyone that Mumbai Indians are indeed one of the most complete units this season.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.