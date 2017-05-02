IPL 10

IPL 2017, GL vs RPS: Stokes masterclass takes Pune to a stunning last-over win over Gujarat

It was the third Man-of-the-Match award for Stokes in this IPL - the most by any player.

Deepak Malik - Sportzpics - IPL

A brilliant innings from Ben Stokes almost single-handedly carried Rising Pune Supergiant to victory over Gujarat Lions. The England allrounder scored 103 after his side were reduced to 10-3 chasing 162 to win. It was an innings that showed he was totally worth the Rs 14.5 crore that RPS paid for him in the auction.

Here’s a look at some of the best moments of the game:

Open and not quite shut

For only the second time in the IPL, Gujarat managed to get a 50-plus opening partnership. Ishan Kishan built on his magnificent innings in the last match and Brendon McCullum showed a few glimpses of the madness that makes him so feared. The progress was smooth and RPS didn’t quite know what to do. After 5 overs, GL were cruising at 46/0. The best kind of start but...

Tahir’s spell

That’s when Steve Smith turned to Imran Tahir. The leg-spinner has been Pune’s go-to bowler and their highest wicket-taker. After his second ball, Tahir had a long chat with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It initially didn’t seem like working. The ball immediately bowled after that chat was on the leg and Kishan helped it along for four. The fourth ball was flat-batted away for another four. The fifth was a dot. The sixth ball was tossed wide and it was a googly. Kishan went for it anyway, got the outside edge and it flew to short third man. Tahir, though, wasn’t done for the night — he ended up with match figures of 3/37.

Tahir was once again the bowling star. Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL
Same old Gujarat

Gujarat’s batting has looked splendid at times but it has been dogged by inconsistency. And today was one of those days. After getting a superb start, the rest of the batsmen simply failed to get going. McCullum (45) and Kishan (31) were the top-scorers. The next highest was Dinesh Karthik, who seemed to stall just when he needed to go for the big shots. The right-hander made 29 off 26 balls.

Sangwan’s doublestrike

With Gujarat putting up just a middling total on board, RPS needed some early wickets. Pradeep Sangwan served exactly what the doctor ordered. He first got the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane — trapping him leg-before and then a couple of balls later, he sent back Smith. If there was anything that was going to peg back Pune, it was this.

Dhoni’s strange innings

Dhoni has clearly been trying to get back into finishing form but the bowlers now seem to have his number. They bowl wide — nothing in his arc and once that is done, the Indian skipper seems to be half the player that he used to be. Of course, executing the game plan isn’t easy. You need to be very accurate but if you can, then Dhoni doesn’t score as quickly as he used to. Dhoni’s innings of 26 was vital — the top four batsmen had scores of 4, 6, 4, 0 — but one can’t help but wonder if he could have picked up the pace a little. In the end, he was dismissed by a wide slower ball from Thampi. Dhoni middled it but it went straight to McCullum at long-on.

Worth every penny

Ben Stokes walked in at 10-3. That didn’t faze him. Rather it gave him the opportunity to show that he was worth every penny that RPS paid for him. If anything, they are going to miss him even more given that he will be gone after the group stages. With Dhoni, he put on 76 runs in 10.4 overs at a run-rate of just 7.12. But that partnership was all about trying to get close to the target. When Dhoni was dismissed, Stokes really picked it up. In the unbroken 49-run stand with Dan Christian, he scored 31 runs. It really was a masterclass by Stokes. It wasn’t just the runs he scored but also the manner he scored them in. He bided his time, played intelligently and ended up scoring 103 out of 162 runs needed to win. Many wondered whether Rs 14.5 crore was too much for Stokes but one can be pretty sure, he will go for a lot more in the main auction next year.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Lions 161 (McCullum 45, Tahir 3-27)

Rising Pune Supergiant 167/5 (Stokes 103, Thampi 2-35)

