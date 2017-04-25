International Cricket

Pakistan finish Day 2 on 172/3 after bowling West Indies out for 312 in 2nd Test

Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad put on a 155-run opening stand before West Indies got three wickets at the end of the day.

Randy Brooks/AFP

West Indies hit back with three wickets in the final hour after a 155-run opening stand as Pakistan reached stumps at 172 for three in reply to the home side’s first innings total of 312 on the second day of the second Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday.

Azhar Ali held firm at one end for an unbeaten 81 in a five-hour vigil after opening partner Ahmed Shehzad rode outrageous moments of luck to contribute 70 in the first-wicket partnership. He resumes on the third morning alongside captain Misbah ul Haq.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo eventually broke through for the home side by having Shehzad caught at slip before adding the prized scalp of Younis Khan for a duck when the veteran pulled a long-hop to Shannon Gabriel at midwicket.

In between those dismissals, Gabriel removed Babar Azam, also without scoring, to a catch off his own bowling. It was no more than the burly fast bowler deserved although his earlier misfortune was compounded by chronic no-ball problems.

Dropped at mid-on by Vishaul Singh just as Pakistan started their reply in the morning session, Shehzad was then ruled leg-before-wicket off Gabriel when on 21 in the post-lunch period only for the decision to be overturned after television replays determined the delivery to be a no-ball.

Lightning then struck twice for the same man after he was stranded down the pitch and stumped to the bowling of off-spinner Roston Chase on 32, the batsman almost reaching the pavilion when he was summoned by the umpires to return to the crease as the replays again showed the bowler to have transgressed the front crease.

“There was variable bounce out there so it was really difficult to get going, but I have to admit that I had more than my fair share of luck,” said Shehzad.

“I can’t give enough credit to Azhar for the way he has played and if he can continue on the third day and help give us a lead, then we have a good chance to win this match and the series.”

Lucky moments

Those lucky moments consolidated what had been Pakistan’s day until the final hour after they wrapped up the West Indies first innings within an hour of the start.

Mohammad Abbas led the visiting bowlers’ effort with two more wickets to finish with four for 56, the best figures by a Pakistan fast bowler in Test innings at the venue, bettering Wasim Akram’s four for 73 in 1988, as the home team lost their last four wickets for the addition of 26 more runs.

West Indies’ hopes of pushing towards a total closer to the 400-run mark were dashed within the first nine deliveries of the morning as their first-day heroes, Chase and Jason Holder, were dismissed without any addition to the overnight total of 286 for six.

Holder was the first to go, his late decision to pull away from an Abbas delivery resulting in an inside-edge to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed. Mohammad Amir then removed Chase, whose 131 was the first Test century by a Barbadian on home soil for 18 years. Drawn forward by a full-length delivery, his indeterminate prod resulted in a thick outside edge for Younis Khan to snare his third catch of the innings at second slip.

Bishoo played in his usual pugnacious manner but Abbas’ request of his captain for another over reaped immediate rewards when Bishoo lifted an on-drive to Yasir Shah at mid-on. Shah then wrapped up the innings when Alzarri Joseph was bowled missing a heave at a full-toss in the leg-spinner’s first over of the morning.

Brief scores:

West Indies 312 all out (Roston Chase 131, Jason Holder 58; Mohammed Abbas 4/56, Mohammed Amir 3/65) lead Pakistan 172/3 (Azhar Ali 81 not out, Ahmed Shehzad 70; Devendra Bishoo 2/53, Shannon Gabriel 1/45) by 140 runs

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.