That bittersweet feeling: Ben Stokes’ stunning century must have not made easy viewing for RPS

Stokes is going to board a flight back to England soon. How will RPS fill the void left by his absence?

The Rs 14.5 crore man, also known as Ben Stokes, produced an innings of rare quality, an innings that seemed to justify not just the money that was paid for him but also just how much Pune will miss him when he boards the flight back to England after a few matches.

Stokes walked in to bat with Rising Pune Supergiant struggling at 10 for 3. The three batsmen back in the hut included Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith, two of Pune’s most accomplished batsmen. Exactly 32 runs later, Pune’s most consistent batsman Rahul Tripathi joined his captain in the dug-out after a terrible mix-up with Stokes.

In walked Mahendra Singh Dhoni to join Stokes. The former Indian skipper has had an odd tournament. He has shown glimpses of just how deadly he can be but for most part, he has looked like a batsman not cut out for T20. The runs haven’t flowed freely and perhaps not as quickly as he would have wanted. But whether he is batting well or not, Dhoni still possesses one of the most astute minds in the game.

Together, Stokes and Dhoni, decided they needed to stay in the middle and build a partnership. Now, building a partnership in T20 cricket is never quite straightforward. You take too long to do it and the game will run away from you. You do it too quickly and there is a danger of getting carried away. Somehow, you have to find the right balance.

Stokes scored a magnificent 103 not out. Shaun Roy/Sportzpics/IPL
So even while Dhoni struggled — he played out 16 dot balls in his innings, Stokes found a way to balance things out by playing some big shots of his own. And he didn’t try to slog. Instead, he hit through the line, he hit cleanly, he hit keeping the match situation in mind and he kept upping the rate as the innings came towards the business end. It was exactly the kind of innings one has come to expect from Dhoni.

“He’s been hitting the ball really well,” Smith said after the game. “We’re very happy with where he’s at and how he’s played. That was an amazing innings: under pressure, came in at three for nothing and to play the way he did, he timed his innings beautifully, took the game on at the right time. Fantastic knock to get us home. He hit some very clean balls there, chose the right balls to hit, too.”

Stoke’s contribution to the 76-run stand with Dhoni was 46 runs. He was essentially hoping that Dhoni would join the party too. That never happened and when Dhoni was dismissed with the total on 118, the England allrounder who was suffering from cramps by that point... knew he had to find a higher gear.

When Dan Christian joined Stokes in the middle, RPS needed 44 runs from 23 balls. With two overs to go, the target was an imposing 25 runs off 12 balls. But Stokes upped his game with a nonchalance that was amazing.

Basil Thampi’s first ball of the penultimate over was smashed for six. The fifth ball got the same treatment. Stokes got 17 runs from the over but the cramps got so bad that he couldn’t even stand at the end of the over. The physio was called in, Stokes rehydrated himself and got ready for the last over.

Eight needed off 6 balls and what did Stokes do? Four off the first ball. This was inspiring stuff and that is why somewhere in the Pune dugout, someone must have been thinking... ‘How are we going to replace this man?’

His 103 was a masterclass of T20 batting and it also showed how a true allrounder can indeed win a match with bat or ball.

Stokes has won three man-of-the-match awards — the most in the IPL this season. Two for his bowling and one for his batting. He is a cricketer, who at all times gives his all. He is inspirational and a straight shooter. But after just a few matches more, he will get on a plane and fly back home. If Pune could, they would love to cancel all flights to England but they can’t. Stokes will be gone.

Pune, if they get into the Qualifiers and it looks likely at the moment, will be a lesser team. There will be a huge void created by Stokes’ absence and it will have to be filled by a collective will. But then again, given what Stokes has done, will that be enough?

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

