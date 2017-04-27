Newly crowned I-League champions Aizawl begin Federation Cup campaign against Chennai City

The I-League 2017 champions Aizawl FC will begin their Federation Cup campaign against first-timers Chennai City FC.

The highlanders have been pooled in Group A along with East Bengal, Churchill Brothers and CCFC for the tournament, which starts on May 7 in Cuttack, Odisha. East Bengal, who finished third in the I-League face a trickier opponent in Churchill, who have defeated the Red-and-Golds in the recently concluded I-League.

“Namma Pasanga”, as Chennai City are nicknamed are one of the only three teams to have been Aizawl in the league, a 2-0 win early on in the season. Prior to this season’s I-League, Aizawl pulled off some major upsets to reach the Federation Cup final in 2016.s

Group B appears to be the tougher group with Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan, Shillong Lajong and DSK Shivajians vying for two spots in the semifinals, both to be played on May 14.

Like I've said all season, no easy games in the @ILeagueOfficial but my players don't fear anybody and we will embrace the Fed cup.👍🏻 https://t.co/9AtbDBd9sh — dave rogers (@davrog4) May 2, 2017

Dave Rogers and his DSK Shivajians will be up against the might of Mohun Bagan, who will be licking their wounds and look to retain the Federation Cup, which they won for the 14th time last season.

The other Group B match on May 8 will be between Bengaluru and Lajong with BFC coming out on top in both their clashes this season. Lajong though clocked their highest ever finish of fifth this season.

Group A matches are on the 7th, 9th and 11th while Group B’s fixtures are dated 8th, 10th and 12th. The semifinals are scheduled on the 14th. With both Bagan and BFC competing in the ongoing AFC Cup and facing each other on May 17 in an AFC Cup Group E clash in Kolkata, this tournament could see more upsets on the way to the final.

Should either of Bagan or Bengaluru make it to the Fed Cup final, then it will be postponed to May 21 instead of the current-listed date May 18.