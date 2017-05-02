IPL 10: Uthappa’s three stumpings, Kohli’s one-man show for RCB, and other cool numbers from Week 4

The fourth week of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League made it clear that Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will make a place in the play-offs easily. The next week will most probably decide the fourth position. The last week saw some reckless batting from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Dareveils’ batsmen and they deservedly lie at the bottom in the table. The first tied match of this season of IPL also happened last week between Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians in Rajkot followed by David Warner’s clean hitting against Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad.

Let’s look at five interesting numbers from the fourth week of IPL 10.

1. Highest percentage of runs added in an IPL innings

Delhi Daredevils were bowled out for 67 in Mohali against the Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. The onus was on Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla to chase the target as soon as possible for Kings XI Punjab and they did it with 73 balls remaining. Martin Guptill scored an unbeaten 50 out of the 68 total runs in Kings XI Punjab’s innings which means he scored 73.53% of runs in their innings. That is now the highest percentage of runs a batsman has scored in an IPL innings.

2. Consecutive scores of 30 or more in the IPL

Rising Pune Supergiant’s Rahul Tripathi achieved a unique feat last week. He has now scored 30-plus runs in six consecutive innings. His streak began on April 14 in a match against the Gujarat Lions and ended against the same opposition in Pune on Monday. His six consecutive 30-plus scores in IPL is now the joint second-most by any player along with Matthew Hayden and KL Rahul in the history of the tournament. Robin Uthappa holds the record of scoring 10 consecutive scores of 30 or more in IPL.

3. Most century stands while chasing in Twenty20 cricket

Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa’s pair now holds the record of scoring the most century stands while chasing in Twenty20 cricket after they put on consecutive century partnerships in the last week. They added 158 runs against Rising Pune Supergiant at Pune and 108 runs against Delhi Daredevils at Kolkata. They have now added five century stands while chasing in T20 cricket. The duo have, in the process, eclipsed Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir’s record (three century stands) as well as David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan’s record (three century stands) in T20 cricket.

Overall, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle hold the record of scoring the most century stands in T20 cricket. They have made 10 century partnerships in T20 cricket from 62 innings.

4. Highest ratio between the two top scorers in a single innings in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune on Saturday by 61 runs. Virat Kohli scored 55 runs and he was the highest scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in that match. However, the second highest scorer for RCB in that match was No 10 batsman Sreenath Arvind who remained not out on eight. Therefore, the ratio between the top-scorer and the second highest scorer in that RCB innings was 6.88 which is the fifth-most in an innings in the IPL.

5. Most stumpings in an IPL

It is very rare in T20 cricket that a wicket-keeper effects three stumpings in a match. Last week, Robin Uthappa effected three stumpings against Rising Pune Supergiant. He is only the second wicket-keeper to achieve this milestone in the IPL. MS Dhoni has done this twice in his IPL career – both times against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk – in 2010 and 2011 respectively.

In the same match, Robin Uthappa scored a fifty also therefore he became the first wicket-keeper to score a fifty and affect three stumping dismissals in an IPL match.

Note: Stats updated till May 1, 2017.