Preview: Depleted Delhi Daredevils take on red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad

Languishing at the bottom of the table, Delhi Daredevils face a sizzling Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday. Delhi were bowled out for their lowest ever Indian Premier League total of 67 in their last match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. They face Hyderabad, who in their previous match, beat Kolkata Knight Riders due to an awe-inspiring ton by captain David Warner. He made 126 of 59 balls.
To make matters worse, Delhi will be without captain Zaheer Khan, who is out due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Even their foreign players Sam Billings, Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada are set to leave this week due to international fixtures.
The defending champions are the team to beat. They have both the Orange and Purple cap players in their squad (Warner with 459 runs and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 20 wickets). The entire team is functioning like a unit and Delhi have their task cut out for them.
Time: 8 pm
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD channels
Head-to-Head:
Played: 9
Delhi Daredevils: 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6
Delhi Daredevils
- The Delhi Daredevils have the best bowling economy rate this season – 8.08.
- Delhi has not played with the same XI for 29 successive games now. The last time they did so was in 2015.
Delhi Dardevils squad: Zaheer Khan(c), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Marlon Samuels.
“There have been times where we’ve played pretty good cricket. There have been times where we’ve lost close games. The three games that we lost were relatively close. The last couple of games we’ve not played well,” said Rahul Dravid, Delhi Daredevils mentor
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Hyderabad’s average around 42.16 per wicket this season – the most by any team, going past RCB’s 41.99 last year.
- Delhi is the only team to deny Rashid Khan a wicket this season. The Afghan leg-spinner has picked up at least one wicket in each of his remaining eight matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner(c), Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Nabi, Eklavya Dwivedi, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Ben Laughlin, Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj.
“Siraj is learning on the go and that is what we expect. It is fantastic. That is the quality of this Sunrisers unit. We are not harsh critics but we allow the guys to get chances and the way he has come out and taken his chances is fantastic,” said David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper