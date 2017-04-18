IPL 10

We have let ourselves down by not competing well enough, says RCB’s AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been knocked out of contention for the playoffs after just two wins and eight losses in 11 matches.

Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday admitted that his team haven’t been able to even “compete well enough” in this Indian Premier League season. RCB have been knocked out of contention for the playoffs after just two wins and eight losses in 11 matches.

“Unfortunately, this year we haven’t played well as wanted to, but I think there are some valuable lessons we have learnt throughout the season,” De Villiers said at a promotional event in Mumbai, as reported by PTI. “I think we have let ourselves down a little bit in the last few games by not competing as well as we would have wanted to,” he added.

De Villiers was disappointed with RCB’s inability to close out matches, following Monday’s five-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians. Defending 162 on a slow wicket, RCB were in the game right until the final over, before Mumbai sneaked through with a ball to spare.

“I thought we were right in the game, which was great and that is the kind of thing you want, that you want to compete,” De Villiers said. “I was hoping we could somehow find a way to pull it through but it wasn’t meant to be. We have a few more games left and hopefully will finish the season with dignity.” RCB have three games left in the season, two of which are at home.

De Villiers backed table-toppers Mumbai Indians to go all the way and win the title. “I think they [Mumbai Indians] have got a wonderful team as well and they have got a really good chance of going all the way during this season,” he said. The 33-year-old South Africa international also said that his 10-year association with IPL has been life-changing.

“I started my IPL career at the Delhi Daredevils for the first three years, which was a very good experience and then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore, and this is my seventh season with them now,” he said. “I could not have asked for a better franchise to play IPL for. They are a very professional unit. The memories stand out for me. I have created some great memories over the last 10 years, the fans, the electric vibes in the grounds that we get, the friendships I have made in and around the team, the people who support us.”

After RCB’s exit, De Villiers said he is focusing on the Champions Trophy with his national team. South Africa have not won a single international multi-team event. “My next commitment after the IPL is the Champions Trophy something that South Africans would love to win,” he said. “India won it last time in England and they will be ready for a strong campaign around this year as well.”

The 33-year-old also brushed away any talk of retirement, saying, “There is quite a bit of cricket in the next few years and I would like to think that I am going to play for quite a few more years.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.