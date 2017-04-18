We have let ourselves down by not competing well enough, says RCB’s AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday admitted that his team haven’t been able to even “compete well enough” in this Indian Premier League season. RCB have been knocked out of contention for the playoffs after just two wins and eight losses in 11 matches.

“Unfortunately, this year we haven’t played well as wanted to, but I think there are some valuable lessons we have learnt throughout the season,” De Villiers said at a promotional event in Mumbai, as reported by PTI. “I think we have let ourselves down a little bit in the last few games by not competing as well as we would have wanted to,” he added.

De Villiers was disappointed with RCB’s inability to close out matches, following Monday’s five-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians. Defending 162 on a slow wicket, RCB were in the game right until the final over, before Mumbai sneaked through with a ball to spare.

“I thought we were right in the game, which was great and that is the kind of thing you want, that you want to compete,” De Villiers said. “I was hoping we could somehow find a way to pull it through but it wasn’t meant to be. We have a few more games left and hopefully will finish the season with dignity.” RCB have three games left in the season, two of which are at home.

De Villiers backed table-toppers Mumbai Indians to go all the way and win the title. “I think they [Mumbai Indians] have got a wonderful team as well and they have got a really good chance of going all the way during this season,” he said. The 33-year-old South Africa international also said that his 10-year association with IPL has been life-changing.

“I started my IPL career at the Delhi Daredevils for the first three years, which was a very good experience and then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore, and this is my seventh season with them now,” he said. “I could not have asked for a better franchise to play IPL for. They are a very professional unit. The memories stand out for me. I have created some great memories over the last 10 years, the fans, the electric vibes in the grounds that we get, the friendships I have made in and around the team, the people who support us.”

After RCB’s exit, De Villiers said he is focusing on the Champions Trophy with his national team. South Africa have not won a single international multi-team event. “My next commitment after the IPL is the Champions Trophy something that South Africans would love to win,” he said. “India won it last time in England and they will be ready for a strong campaign around this year as well.”

The 33-year-old also brushed away any talk of retirement, saying, “There is quite a bit of cricket in the next few years and I would like to think that I am going to play for quite a few more years.”