Champions League

Goalscoring is something he has over others, that is what makes him unique: Zidane on Ronaldo

AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational goalscoring record was hailed as “unique” by boss Zinedine Zidane as his latest hat-trick left Real Madrid on the verge of another Champions League final by thrashing Atletico Madrid 3-0.

Ronaldo’s treble was his second against Atletico this season and second straight in the Champions League after hitting three past Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

“Goalscoring is something he has over others, that is what makes him unique,” said Zidane.

Victory extended Real’s hex over Atletico in the Champions League over the past four seasons.

Real have eliminated Diego Simeone’s men in each of the past three years, including in the 2014 and 2016 finals, by the finest of margins.

However, there was a gulf between the sides this time round as Ronaldo’s 10th minute header opened the scoring. And they struck twice more in the final 20 minutes to give the scoreline the reflection Real’s dominance deserved.

“The team was tremendous. I scored the goals but the team was phenomenal from start to finish,” said Ronaldo. Victory also kept Real on course to become the first side to retain the Champions League in 27 years.

“We played great, it is not easy to score three goals (against Atletico),” added Zidane. “The first half hour was fantastic, we had a lot of chances to score the second, but we got it in the second-half. We are very happy with the performance. To score three goals and most importantly in a (two-legged) tie keep a clean sheet at home is very important.”

Ronaldo is now just one goal behind Barcelona rival Lionel Messi as the Champions League’s top scorer this season with 10.

Seven of those have come in his last three games, though, as he struck five of Madrid’s six in seeing off Bayern 6-3 on aggregate in the quarters.

“It’s great to have a player like him,” said Real midfielder Toni Kroos. “You can play good in defence, control midfield but in the end you need a player who will score and he did. He always does. He scored five in the quarter-final and three today, so it’s incredible for us.”

There were contrasting emotions for Atletico boss Simeone. However, he refused to give up hope of a miraculous comeback on what will be the final European match at Atletico’s Vicente Calderon next Wednesday (May 10) before they move to a new stadium next season.

“More than ever I am calm,” said Simeone. “We have to do something impossible and being Atletico Madrid we might be capable of it.”

Barcelona pulled off the biggest comeback in Champions League history earlier this season by overcoming a 4-0 first leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain.

And Simeone is clinging to the hope of something similarly unexpected. “We need to forget about this game. It seems impossible, but it is football and football has these unexpected things that make it marvellous. Until the last drip of hope is gone, we will give it everything we have.”

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.