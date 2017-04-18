IPL 10

IPL 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s reticent showing in away ties could cost them title defence

David Warner and his men have been notorious in letting wins slip away from them in away matches. Will that prove to be costly for them?

Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics

As far as opportunities went, the Sunrisers Hyderabad couldn’t have asked for a timely one than their match against Delhi Daredevils on Tuesday. Here they were, perched high up the roller-coaster that has been the IPL thus far, and there their opponents were right below, skating dangerously low.

But, ill-fittingly for the Sunrisers, their ride on the roller-coaster turned sour as the Daredevils surprisingly banded together to upset them comfortably. The defending champions will mull over – in passing, at least – about this sudden turnabout of their rivals. However, what they need to ponder over is their poor results in away matches. Not just against the top-two teams, but against those positioned below them in the IPL leader-board too.

The Sunrisers’ results when playing matches at home and when travelling to other cities makes for a fascinating study.

They have played eleven matches until now and have a success rate of 100% when hosting other teams – five wins in five games. On the other hand, they have won just one match in their six away matches. Their lone away win came against the Kings XI Punjab, even as rain played spoilsport to their tie scheduled at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, leading it to be abandoned.

Back then, it had seemed as if the Royal Challengers had had some tough luck with the interfering rain, but in light of the way the Sunrisers have been generously rewarding their hosts, it now feels that it was the Sunrisers who received a handy reprieve.

Done in by their own successes?

What adds to the questionability of their defeat to the Daredevils is that the Feroz Shah Kotla is a venue that two of their most prolific players – Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner – are quite familiar with. While Dhawan represents Delhi in first class cricket, Warner’s IPL journey began with the Daredevils back in 2009 and as such, the duo needed to take a bigger onus upon themselves while taking to the field. Both of them with the bat and Warner particularly, in leading his team.

To that end, the two were, indeed, remiss in exercising their responsibilities to the fullest despite putting on a good start, However, there seemed to be a deeper disconnect among the team itself .

The sole note of positivity that came about for the Sunrisers was that their loss to the Daredevils didn’t diminish their chances to make it to the play-offs, still having three more round robin matches to play out. More affirmatively, one of these matches is an away tie – against the Gujarat Lions – with the latter games to be played at home against the Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians. As is the final to be played, on May 21.

The problem, then, for the Sunrisers is that though they continue to be in the reckoning to defend their title, it’s looking as though they may not reach that far at all. Because, thanks to this latest defeat of theirs, they could end up playing two penultimate matches – as visitors – before the final, with no certainty if they would be able to win one, let alone both.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.