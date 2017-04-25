Andy Murray believes Grand Slams don’t need Maria Sharapova to sell themselves

On Wednesday, World No. 1 Andy Murray was critical of Maria Sharapova on getting a wildcard entry at next month’s French Open. Murray said that the smaller tournaments needs the press coverage and hence it was easy for Sharapova to get a wildcard. Sharapova needs an invitation to compete at Roland Garros due to her low ranking.

“Loads and loads of press went there to cover the event - whereas the Slams don’t need that coverage,” said Murray. “It probably doesn’t change their event much either way, so they have a different decision to make.”

Sharapova returned to the professional circuit last week at the Stuttgart Open where she lost in the semi-finals. The tournament was the Russian’s first since serving a 15-month doping ban. She was suspended in 2016 after testing positive for meldonium. The five-time Grand Slam winner had reach the final in Germany to make the world’s top 200 and be eligible for French Open qualifying.

However, she lost to Kristina Mladenovic and could only manage a ranking at 262. She requires a wildcard to compete in qualifying or the main draw at the tournament in Paris, which starts on 28 May. The French tennis federation is set to announce its decision on 16 May.

Upcoming tournaments in Madrid and Rome have also decided to award wildcards to Sharapova.

Murray said that the French Open and Wimbledon can decide for themselves but, they should realize that an athlete should work their way back to the top. “[Sharapova’s] playing at a level where she’s capable of winning a tournament like Stuttgart already - it would be a three-, four-week period before she’d be competing at the biggest events again,” he said. “To reach the semis in the first tournament back shows that very soon she’s going to be back up at the top of the game. It will be a matter of months.”

Murray also added that he “wouldn’t imagine” Sharapova’s form would have any bearing on a Grand Slam tournament’s decision to issue a wildcard.

The decision to help Sharapova’s return to the WTA Tour has been criticised by several players, with 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard calling her “a cheat”. Bouchard said that she should not have been allowed to play again.