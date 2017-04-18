If we could have taken early wickets, would have been key, says Yuvraj Singh after Delhi defeat

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Yurvaj Singh was at his best on Tuesday at the Feroz Shah Kotla as he struck a 41-ball 70 to take his side to a total of 185 runs. However, the target was chased down by a rejuvenated Delhi Daredevils side who won the match with six wickets and five balls to spare.

Yuvraj said that giving away too many runs in the initial overs and the absence of Ashish Nehra led to his side’s defeat.

“I think we gave a lot of runs in the first six overs. The dropped catch (of Karun Nair) was crucial. If we could have taken early wickets, would have been key. It wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and we did not pick wickets in the middle. All of their guys got 30-40 runs,” Yuvraj said.

“We have been relying a lot on Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Rashid (Khan). When Ashish (Nehra) is fully fit, it will make our bowling line up a lot more stronger. Mohammed Siraj is a young guy while it has been a huge learning curve for Siddharth Kaul. Both have been bowling well,” he said.

However, he backed himself to come good in the remaining part of the tournament and was thankful for being dropped by Sanju Samson when he was on 29. “It was important for me to get some runs. In the last three to four innings, I did not get enough time in the middle. When we were batting in the first innings, it was a bit tough as the ball was gripping. So, I thought of playing till the last and went for the big shots after the 16th over,” Yuvraj said. “I was lucky, I got dropped. I could cash in on it in the later overs,” said Yuvraj.

Meanwhile, Daredevils spinner Amit Mishra said that his side will compete for the play-offs after this splendid win. “We are very positive from now, we will go step by step. We have a very good team and we clicked today. We did well in batting and bowling but are still struggling with our fielding. It was not up to the mark,” said Mishra.

“Against Pune also our batting clicked. Our bowling is good, if we bat well we have a chance to get good result.”

Delhi registered their first win after five defeats in a row. They have five matches remaining out of which four are at home. “We are not thinking about home matches. We will try to do better in every match and do not repeat mistakes,” he said. Mishra took the prized wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and finished with figures of 4-0-23-1. “My bowling is always attacking, I go for wickets. My job is to create pressure. I bowled well but today I am disappointed because I feel I should have taken more wickets,” said Mishra.