IPL stats: It was Delhi’s first win in five games and their first win while chasing this season

On Tuesday, At Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Daredevils finally came to the party as they beat defending champions by six wickets. Chasing 186 for a win, Delhi achieved the splendid win with five balls to spare. Corey Anderson’s 24-ball 41 with Karun Nair (39), Shreyas Iyer (33), Rishabh Pant (34) and Sanju Samson (24) ensured Delhi won their first game after five consecutive defeats.
Earlier, Yuvraj set the stage for an epic encounter with a brilliant 70 of 41 balls. He stitched an unbeaten 93-run with Moises Henriques (25) to take Sunrisers to 185 smacking 71 runs off the final five overs.
Here are some useful statistics from Tuesday night’s game
- South African pacer Kagiso Rabada conceded 59 runs against Delhi Daredevils. The most by any bowler in this season of the Indian Premier League. Lasith Malinga and Ishant Sharma had gone for 58 runs in the same match earlier.
- With 21 wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker this season. However, he has also bowled the highest number of dot balls this season, a staggering 105, the most by any bowler. Mitchell McClenaghan is second with 97 dot balls.
- Karun Nair scored 39 runs, his highest in any format since scoring a triple hundred against England. His knock included five fours and two towering sixes in 20 balls.
- Delhi Daredevils, on Tuesday, achieved their third highest successful run chase and highest ever at Feroz Shah Kotla. They scored 189 with five balls to spare.
- Delhi finally finished on top after five consecutive defeats. This was also their first win while chasing in the ongoing edition of the IPL. They have lost three matches chasing this season.