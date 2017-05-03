After the French Open announced an increase in its prize money for its champions, Wimbledon, too, has followed suit.
In a press conference held on Wednesday, the tournament organisers announced that the men’s and women’s singles winners at the event will receive £2.2 million in prize money. This is a 10% increase from the £2 million prize cheque that Andy Murray and Serena Williams picked up after winning the tournament in 2016. The losing finalists will earn £1.1 million.
Additionally, Wimbledon has also made notable increments of about 12.5% to its overall prize purse for the tournament, from £28.1 million in 2016 to £31.6 million this year. Accordingly, players losing in the first round are expected to receive £35,000 in prize money.
Interestingly, Wimbledon has also levied a £5 entry fee for those wanting to catch up on the qualifying action. The Wimbledon qualifiers for 2017 will be held from June 26-29 at Roehampton. The tournament itself will be held from July 3-16, with nearly a three-week break following the completion of Roland Garros, which will be held from May 22 to June 11.
This postponement in the Wimbledon scheduling, the first since the 1895 edition was held on July 8, is due to a few more tournaments being added to the grass season.
These new events include a joint men’s and women’s tournament to be held in Eastbourne, a men’s tournament to be organised in Antalya in Turkey and a joint men’s Challenger and a women’s tournament held in Nottingham.