The Committee of Administrators in an email to state units warned the Board of Control for Cricket in India that it would move the Supreme Court if the Indian cricket body took a decision “against the interest of Indian cricket” in its Special General Meeting on May 7, reported PTI on Wednesday,

The letter comes amid speculation that the BCCI is seriously mulling a pullout from the Champions Trophy in England next month despite the CoA making it clear that such a decision could not be taken without its consent.

The CoA letter also intimated members that ICC may be ready to renegotiate but the Indian board’s demand for $ 570 million – stated as per 2014 revenue model – “will not be accepted” by the global body.

Point 13 of the letter states that CoA would support any decision “which protects the interests of Indian cricket as a whole”.

However, if the decision at the SGM is one which, “in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket”, the CoA would not hesitate to seek Supreme Court’s guidance.

“...we would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon’ble Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket.”

The N Srinivasan faction, which held a tele-conference yesterday trying to invoke the Members’ Participation Agreement which allows a pull-out, are bullish about the original revenue model.

But the CoA, through Point No 10 in the letter, has made it clear what awaits BCCI if it goes on a collision course with the global body.

“It is extremely unlikely that ICC and other cricket boards will agree to the amount/share envisaged under financial model that was put in place in 2014,” the COA states.

However, the CoA wants negotiations to be continued as the ICC might be ready to take a middle path somewhere between $ 293 million and $ 570 million.

“The ICC and other cricket boards will certainly agree to an amount/share that is higher than what is envisaged under revised financial model.”

The CoA advised BCCI members to exercise discretion while taking any extreme step.

“It is not in the interest of Indian cricket for BCCI to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and ICC conference to be held in June, 2017, for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at,” the CoA said.