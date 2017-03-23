basketball

NBA Playoffs: Cleveland Cavaliers thrash Toronto Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 lead

San Antonio Spurs beat Houston Rockets 121-96 to level series 1-1.

USA Today Sports

Kawhi Leonard scored a game- high 34 points as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday to level their NBA playoff series at one game each.

Leonard also delivered eight assists and seven rebounds for the Spurs, who now travel to Houston for games three and four of the best-of-seven second round Western Conference series.

“We were focused,” Leonard said. “We lost by 30 points last game so we didn’t want to disappoint the fans.”

San Antonio’s win could prove to be costly because of an injury to guard Tony Parker. The Frenchman had to be carried off the floor by teammates with 8:43 remaining after suffering a left leg injury.

Meanwhile, LeBron James reached another milestone and the Cleveland Cavaliers nailed 18 shots from beyond the arc en route to a 125-103 rout of the Toronto Raptors in their East playoff series.

San Antonio led 97-83 at the time of Parker’s injury. The incident took place when Parker missed a short layup and landed underneath the Rockets’ basket. He had scored 18 points before leaving the game.

Parker clutched his left knee as he lay on the floor. He was carted off by teammates Dewayne Dedmon and Dejounte Murray and did not look up as the crowd chanted his name.

“I just hope he is OK because we need him the next game,” Leonard said. Parker is expected to undergo an MRI scan on Thursday. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Parker, “It is not good.”

aMarcus Aldridge scored 15 points for the Spurs while Jonathon Simmons added 14 points and Danny Green scored his 12 points all in the first half.

In Cleveland, James became the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer in the postseason with a 39 point performance as the Cavaliers crushed the Toronto Raptors in game two.

James nailed a three pointer in the second half to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762 points) for second place. Michael Jordan is first with 5,987 playoff points.

DeRozan offers reward 

“You find somebody to stop LeBron in these moments, I’ll give you $100,” Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan said.

The win gives Cleveland a 2-0 series lead but game three is in Toronto on Friday. James also joined Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Manu Ginobili to become the fourth player in league history to make 300 playoff three-pointers in a career. And he now has 89 playoff games with at least 30 points, which moved him past Kobe Bryant. Only Jordan (109) has more. James scored 17 points in the third quarter to give Cleveland a 99-73 lead heading into the fourth.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” James said. “My teammates do a great job of putting me in position. My coaching staff do a great job of putting me in position to be successful. And, I put a lot of work in on my craft and I live with the results. Just blessed I’m able to make a few plays tonight to help us win another game.”

Kyrie Irving added 22 points and 11 assists for Cleveland, who also received 18 points from Channing Frye. Iman Shumpert came off the bench to score 14 for the Cavaliers, who easily won game one 116-105 on Monday.

The Raptors were led by Jonas Valanciunas who had 23 points. All-Star guard Kyle Lowry scored 20 points but injured his left ankle in the third quarter and was out of the game for good by the fourth. The Raptors have never won a playoff series when trailing 0-2 and are now a dismal 1-6 in game two’s on the road.

DeRozan, the Raptors’ leading scorer this season, was limited to five points on two-of-11 shooting. “It sucks. To lose like we did,” DeRozan said. “Now I just have the added time having to wait till Friday night to redeem myself.”

Results

Cleveland Cavaliers 125 beat Toronto Raptors 103

San Antonio Spurs 121 beat Houston Rockets 96

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.