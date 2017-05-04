I-League 2017

Champions Aizawl FC dominate our I-League Team of the Season 2017

Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan and Shillong Lajong have two players each.

Aizawl FC Media

The recently concluded I-League produced 225 goals in 90 matches as 10 teams battled it out for the tenth edition of the league.

Aizawl were the winners followed by Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as they secured a maiden I-League triumph. Our team of the year has been selected in a 3-4-3 formation with Aizawl contributing the most number of players to the team with three, followed by Bagan, Shillong Lajong and Bengaluru FC with two each.

Four foreigners make it to this season’s team as per the league’s norms.

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Picture courtesy: Mohun Bagan AC
Believe it or not, this was the toughest position to pick with several candidates showing their prowess between the sticks. Majumder was just a fraction ahead of Albino Gomes who also kept eight clean sheets, whereas Vishal Kaith of Lajong and Karanjit Singh of Chennai City FC won four Hero of the Match awards between themselves.

Majumder may have his ongoing problems with national coach Stephen Constantine, but proved to be steady as a rock behind a Bagan defence which conceded the lowest number of goals in the league.

Ivan Bukenya

Picture courtesy: Kingfisher East Bengal FC
The 25-year old Ugandan signed from Kaizer Chiefs this season and hasn’t looked back. East Bengal may have had a miserable end to the season, but Bukenya’s share of the blame is minimal. Kept six clean sheets in all with changing partners at centre-back including three away from home.

Zohmingliana Ralte

Picture courtesy: Aizawl FC
Zotea’s is a fairytale if there ever was one. The Mohun Bagan academy dropout, signed from DSK Shivajians this season, was an ever-present figure for the champions. His Sergio Ramos-esque goal against Mohun Bagan was Aizawl’s most crucial goal of the season if there can be one. Outstanding next to Kingsley at the heart of the champions’ defence and played all 18 games for them.

Anas Edathodika

Picture courtesy: Mohun Bagan
The Kerala-born defender was rightly voted Jarnail Singh Defender of the Year as he carried his superlative Indian Super League form into the I-League season. No nonsense and a hardman in every sense of the term, Anas made his India debut this year. On the basis of this season’s evidence, it looks like he will stay there for many a year to come.

Alfred Jaryan

Picture courtesy: Aizawl FC
The second of our Aizawl players and one of their most impressive. Jaryan, a Liberian striker, who had arrived from Mohammedan, had also played for current boss Khalid Jamil at Mumbai FC but had been let go. Reconverted into a midfielder this year, the move paid rich dividends as Jaryan took control of Aizawl’s midfield and was awarded the Best Midfielder title by his peers. In our opinion though, the award should have gone to the man below.

Mahmoud Al-Amna

Picture courtesy: Aizawl FC
On the day that the I-League announced its end of the season awards, social media commentators fumed the Syrian missed out on the individual awards. At 34, the 78-times capped Al-Amna has been a revelation, a leader on the pitch. Incisive through balls and the spraying passes aside, the midfielder’s vision has been exemplary. Aizawl’s No 6 was a class apart.

Isaac Vanlalsawma

Picture courtesy: Shillong Lajong Football Club
A 20-year who took the league by storm. The partnership of Isaac and Yuta Kinowaki worked like a charm for Lajong, the Mizo sitting deep and creating bucketloads of scoring opportunities for his strikers. That’s not all, his dead-ball deliveries were a dream to watch and his free-kicks in particular, tormented many a team. Possibly, the league’s most improved player. Mr Constantine, are you watching?

Chesterpaul Lyngdoh

Picture courtesy: Chesterpaul Lyngdoh
Not the most famous Lyngdoh playing in the league, Chesterpaul nonetheless made the most of Churchill’s second chance in the league. He’s small but don’t let that fool you, this fella’ has pace and trickery in abundance and can play on both wings. On loan from Pune City, the youngster notched up some important goals, most notably the winners against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan! Derrick Pereira will be doing all he can to keep a hold of this kid.

Udanta Singh

Picture courtesy: JSW Media
One of the wingers coming through for the Indian national team and possibly the fastest footballer in the country today. Blink and you are likely to miss this 20-year old Manipuri. A beacon of shining light in a relatively quiet season for Bengaluru FC. Udanta is bound for the big time, is learning from the best Indian players at Bengaluru and there is very little that stands between the winger and the big time.

Asier Dipanda Dicka

Picture courtesy: Shillong Lajong FC
It is interesting to note that Dicka had to be resuscitated after he was knocked out for four minutes against DSK Shivajians in the season. While that experience was scary, the Cameroonian took to the league like a fish in his second season in the league. He showed that his seven-goal haul for bottom-placed DSK last season was no fluke as he finished as the league’s top scorer this time with 11 goals. Was massively influential in his team recording their best-ever finish.

Sunil Chhetri

Picture courtesy: JSW Media
In his 16th season of top flight football, Chhetri’s fitness remains superlative. The Indian skipper has had a quiet season by his standards, but still finishes as the highest Indian scorer with seven and as many assists to his name. Bengaluru’s season was not their finest but when you want someone to score for BFC or for India, Chhetri has STILL BEEN THE GUY this season and he captains this side.

And the coach...

Khalid Jamil

Picture courtesy: Khalid Jamil
There could only ever be one.

Team of the Season, generated via StartingEleven.co.uk
Honourable mentions go to: Albino Gomes, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Lalruathara, Yuta Kinowaki, Jayesh Rane, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Milan Singh, Holicharan Narzary, Wedson Anselme, Sony Norde

