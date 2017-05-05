IPL 2017, GL vs DD: Classic Rishabh Pant-Sanju Samson stand knocks Gujarat out of the Playoff race

A magnificent 143-run partnership between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson knocked Gujarat Lions out of the Playoff race and guided Delhi Daredevils to a stunning win on a night to be remembered.

By the time, Pant and Samson were done — former players were singing hosannas for them and they deserved it. It was a splendid partnership that India’s selectors would have noticed as well. Gujarat Lions put on 208/7 in their 20 overs but DD were powered to victory in just 17.3 overs.

Here are the moments of the game:

10-2

From 10-0 to 10-2. In the space of two balls, Delhi lost Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith. For a Delhi team that is desperate for victory, it was the perfect start. For a Gujarat team, that is perhaps just as desperate it was the worst possible beginning. However, the way the two sides reacted to the start couldn’t have been more diverse.

Dropping Raina... twice

Suresh Raina has, by far, been Gujarat’s most consistent batsman. And Delhi somehow managed to give him two lives. The left-hander has had the luck of the devil in this tournament but you give him enough chances and he will hurt you. And he did exactly that. Delhi’s fielders could only rue their chances and then turn things around in the second half of the innings. But by then it was too late.

Raina and Karthik were good too. Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL

Karthik-Raina break loose

It was Gujarat’s first 100-run partnership this season and they were pretty brutal on the bowling. Raina relied on power and Karthik on timing. Together, they put on 133 runs in 12 overs at a run-rate of 11.08 runs. They did it in such quick time, that Gujarat should have eventually got a lot more than their eventual total. But Corey’s brilliantly timed catch not only sent Raina back but also put the brakes on the innings.

The slow down

Soon after Raina’s wicket, Karthik joined him back in the dugout. And that’s when the Gujarat innings almost stuttered to a stop. Instead of going into an even higher gear, they somehow shifted down. Given that the average score in Delhi is 180, they might have already been thinking they had enough. Between the 15th to 19th over, Gujarat scored only 33 runs and still ended up posting 208-7.

The madness

Gujarat might have thought that they had a decently competitive total on board. But they forgot to tell that to Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant. Between the 3rd and 14th overs, the duo slammed 16 sixes. It was fearless cricket. It was mad cricket. It was the kind of cricket that brings the crowds in. It was the kind of cricket that tells you that India’s cricketing future is secure [the duo have a combined age of 42y 21d]. The 100-run stand between Samson & Pant was the joint 8th fastest in IPL and the fastest ever for DD. Raina ran through his bowlers, changing them around in the hope that something would work. But Samson and Pant were magnificent. By the time, Samson eventually holed out in the deep, they had put on 143 runs in 10.3 overs at a run-rate of 13.61. Yes, you can read that again... 13.61. Madness. After the game, Raina summed it up best: “It’s a Rishabh Pant day. Rishabh and Samson played really well I think they are future of Indian team “ ~ Suresh Raina.”

Samson’s final score: 61 off 31 balls, 7 sixes. SR 196.77

Pant’s final score: 97 off 43 balls, 6 fours, 9 sixes, SR 225.58

One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/SGv3YuXwJ5 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 4, 2017

Rishabh pant,Sanju Samson ...tonite wow..keep an eye on them teams ...they are special.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 4, 2017

In contrasting styles, the elegance of Samson and the power of Pant has made this a captivating session. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2017

Pant’s wicket

As good as Samson was on the day, Pant’s innings was simply outstanding. It was the kind of knock that makes you want to put him in the Indian team as quickly as possible. His fearless brand of hitting reminds one of Dhoni in the early days and that is perhaps as big a compliment that one can pay him at the moment. His is a talent that needs to be protected and nurtured. He has a big heart and clearly loves being in the middle of a fight. When he was dismissed for 97, Pant was distraught and Raina gave him a pat on the back. Everyone in the stadium including his team-mates gave him a standing ovation. India somehow has to find a way to use him while he is feeling so good about his game.