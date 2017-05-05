Rishabh Pant’s incredible knock raises uncomfortable questions for Mahendra Singh Dhoni

“Is he ready?”

At the end of the match against the Gujarat Lions, anyone who watched Rishabh Pant bat had just one question on their mind. The 19-year-old’s knock had such a spell-binding quality to it that one couldn’t help but sit up and take notice. In a chase of 208, Pant’s contribution was 97 off 43 balls including 4 fours and 9 sixes.

And it wasn’t just the regular folk who were asking that question.

Sachin Tendulkar rated Pant’s innings as the best Indian Premier League knock he has seen. Sourav Ganguly wanted other teams to keep an eye on Sanju Samson and Pant. VVS Laxman couldn’t stop gushing about Pant. Dravid, on the other hand, was glad that they didn’t bat like him.

One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/SGv3YuXwJ5 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 4, 2017

Dravid, who is also the mentor for the Delhi Daredevils, went on to add, “What was impressive for me was Rishabh - batting on 97 and not thinking about his 100 at that stage and still going for his shots. (He was) not worrying about the 100 and (was) looking to get the team home.”

But that was impact of Pant’s knock. It made you question the wisdom of keeping this boy... this phenom out of the national team even if it meant picking him at Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s expense.

Dhoni’s experience and street smarts can be an invaluable asset to the captain but Pant displays an explosiveness... an audacity that reminded us of the Dhoni of old. And if the teenager from Delhi does get going, you can be pretty sure that no bowling attack will be safe.

While Pant is on the rise, Dhoni’s aura has been noticeably fading. He isn’t as feared as he once was. Yes, there is respect but no fear. And in Twenty20 cricket, at least, you need an X-factor.

Just in case you are wondering whether this plea is after witnessing one T20 knock, then Pant’s Ranji Trophy season is not one to be scoffed at either. The left-hander scored 972 runs at an average of 81. His top-score was 308 and the runs came at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 107.28. The numbers indicate one thing and one thing alone: he needs to play at a higher level... this is too easy.

Rishabh has a superb mentor in Dravid. Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL

Getting noticed in India is never easy. Even after getting noticed, getting picked is a different ball game. There is intense competition for every spot and unless you get picked when you are in red hot form by some quirk of fate, you might just fade into the background. If and when, you do get picked, you have to make it count. Dhoni managed to do that in more ways than one. Pant must be given the opportunity as well.

What does Virat want?

The word of Virat Kohli will hold great value here. Dhoni moulded his teams. Kohli will want to do that too. The point to ponder over is whether India should stick with Dhoni till 2019 or whether it should blood a youngster and give him enough experience before the tournament. It is not an easy choice.

At a tournament like the World Cup, you need experienced hands which is precisely why India’s selectors need to think ahead. But all this talk of Dhoni not needing to prove his credentials should be junked right away. A player is only as good as his performance on the day... that is the nature of professional sport. You might give the proven campaigners a longer rope but they still have to stand up and be counted.

Letting Dhoni know that he can’t take his place for granted might even get him to ramp up his performances or give the likes of Rishabh Pant a goal. Competition for slots is never a bad idea. It will keep both players on the edge, push them to stretch their limits and isn’t that how we all get better.

Either which way — India and Pant shouldn’t waste this moment. You have a batsman in red hot form, feeling on top of the world and sometimes, that alone is worth the risk. While Dhoni remains an ODI genius, perhaps it is time to look towards the future. And make no mistake, Pant is the future.

Pick Pant, give him a go, let him fail if he must but let him learn those lessons. Through it all, keep him in the loop, nurture him and keep him safe.

Maybe the question we all needed to be asking wasn’t whether he is ready, rather... are we?