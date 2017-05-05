IPL 10

Rishabh Pant’s incredible knock raises uncomfortable questions for Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Pick Pant, give him a go, let him fail if he must but let him learn those lessons. And through it all, keep him in the loop, nurture him and keep him safe.

Deepak Malik/IPL/Sportzpics

“Is he ready?”

At the end of the match against the Gujarat Lions, anyone who watched Rishabh Pant bat had just one question on their mind. The 19-year-old’s knock had such a spell-binding quality to it that one couldn’t help but sit up and take notice. In a chase of 208, Pant’s contribution was 97 off 43 balls including 4 fours and 9 sixes.

And it wasn’t just the regular folk who were asking that question.

Sachin Tendulkar rated Pant’s innings as the best Indian Premier League knock he has seen. Sourav Ganguly wanted other teams to keep an eye on Sanju Samson and Pant. VVS Laxman couldn’t stop gushing about Pant. Dravid, on the other hand, was glad that they didn’t bat like him.

Dravid, who is also the mentor for the Delhi Daredevils, went on to add, “What was impressive for me was Rishabh - batting on 97 and not thinking about his 100 at that stage and still going for his shots. (He was) not worrying about the 100 and (was) looking to get the team home.”

But that was impact of Pant’s knock. It made you question the wisdom of keeping this boy... this phenom out of the national team even if it meant picking him at Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s expense.

Dhoni’s experience and street smarts can be an invaluable asset to the captain but Pant displays an explosiveness... an audacity that reminded us of the Dhoni of old. And if the teenager from Delhi does get going, you can be pretty sure that no bowling attack will be safe.

While Pant is on the rise, Dhoni’s aura has been noticeably fading. He isn’t as feared as he once was. Yes, there is respect but no fear. And in Twenty20 cricket, at least, you need an X-factor.

Just in case you are wondering whether this plea is after witnessing one T20 knock, then Pant’s Ranji Trophy season is not one to be scoffed at either. The left-hander scored 972 runs at an average of 81. His top-score was 308 and the runs came at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 107.28. The numbers indicate one thing and one thing alone: he needs to play at a higher level... this is too easy.

Rishabh has a superb mentor in Dravid. Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL
Rishabh has a superb mentor in Dravid. Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL

Getting noticed in India is never easy. Even after getting noticed, getting picked is a different ball game. There is intense competition for every spot and unless you get picked when you are in red hot form by some quirk of fate, you might just fade into the background. If and when, you do get picked, you have to make it count. Dhoni managed to do that in more ways than one. Pant must be given the opportunity as well.

What does Virat want?

The word of Virat Kohli will hold great value here. Dhoni moulded his teams. Kohli will want to do that too. The point to ponder over is whether India should stick with Dhoni till 2019 or whether it should blood a youngster and give him enough experience before the tournament. It is not an easy choice.

At a tournament like the World Cup, you need experienced hands which is precisely why India’s selectors need to think ahead. But all this talk of Dhoni not needing to prove his credentials should be junked right away. A player is only as good as his performance on the day... that is the nature of professional sport. You might give the proven campaigners a longer rope but they still have to stand up and be counted.

Letting Dhoni know that he can’t take his place for granted might even get him to ramp up his performances or give the likes of Rishabh Pant a goal. Competition for slots is never a bad idea. It will keep both players on the edge, push them to stretch their limits and isn’t that how we all get better.

Either which way — India and Pant shouldn’t waste this moment. You have a batsman in red hot form, feeling on top of the world and sometimes, that alone is worth the risk. While Dhoni remains an ODI genius, perhaps it is time to look towards the future. And make no mistake, Pant is the future.

Pick Pant, give him a go, let him fail if he must but let him learn those lessons. Through it all, keep him in the loop, nurture him and keep him safe.

Maybe the question we all needed to be asking wasn’t whether he is ready, rather... are we?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.