Novak Djokovic parts ways with coach Marian Vajda and team after more than a decade together

Novak Djokovic announced that he and his coach Marian Vajda have had called time on their partnership after last month’s Monte Carlo Masters. Along with Vajda, Djokovic also ended his working partnership with his physio Miljan Amanovic, and fitness trainer Gebhard Phil Gritsch. The world No 2 confirmed the development on his official website on Friday.

“I am forever grateful to Marian, GG [Gritsch] and Miljan for decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals. Without their support, I couldn’t have achieved these professional heights,” noted Djokovic,

The 12-time Grand Slam champion also went on to add that the decision was entirely mutual with both parties seeking to make changes to the scenario that had had existed up to this point. “I know they completely dedicated themselves and their lives to help me achieve my dreams and they were always my driving force and wind in my back. It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change. I am very grateful and proud of our relationship and unbreakable bond that we built through years of mutual love, respect and understanding. They are my family and that will never change,” he shared.

Referring to this move as a “shock therapy”, Djokovic added, “I want to continue raising the level of my game and stamina and this is a continuous process. I enjoy this journey, it feels like I am starting something new again and I love this challenge. I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again.”

Vajda, a former tennis pro from Slovakia had been a part of Djokovic’s coaching team for nearly 11 years, since 2006. The 52-year-old shared his coaching responsibilities with Boris Becker after the German joined the Serbian’s coaching camp at the end of the 2013 season. Djokovic, who is vying to retain his title at the Madrid Open beginning on May 4 is yet to confirm about who will be a part of his new coaching team.