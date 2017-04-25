Everton gives injured Seamus Coleman new five-year contract

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has been given a new five-year contract as he recovers from a horrific broken leg.

Republic of Ireland international Coleman is out for several months after sustaining a double fracture of his right leg after a foul by Neil Taylor during a World Cup qualifier against Wales in March.

But the right-back’s improved deal had been on the table before his injury and he has now put pen to paper on the contract.

“I’m delighted to get this signed. I’ve been here for a long time and it’s a special club that means a lot to me,” Coleman said on Friday.

“Everything had been agreed and I was due to sign it after the international break but unfortunately I got the injury.

“The chairman messaged me the night of my injury and said, ‘Don’t worry about it because when you come back this contract is still waiting for you’. That sums up what the chairman and this club is all about

“I’m delighted with how the club has handled the situation. Knowing that I was going to come back and sign it has definitely helped things. It’s a massive boost and gives me something to fight for.

“I want to prove my worth when I come back and show the club were right for rewarding me with this long-term contract.”