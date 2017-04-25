International Cricket

England win series opener by 7 wickets after Adil Rashid’s fifer sparks Ireland collapse

The leg-spinner finished wirh 5 for 27, the second-best figures by an England spinner in ODI cricket.

Reuters

Adil Rashid returned the second-best figures by an England spinner in a one-day international as the hosts eased to a seven-wicket win in their series opener against Ireland at Bristol on Friday.

Victory saw England go 1-0 up in the two-match contest ahead of Sunday’s showpiece clash at Lord’s.

Leg-spinner Rashid took five for 27 as Ireland collapsed to 126 all out after visiting captain William Porterfield won the toss.

Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 30 in an innings where only openers Ed Joyce (23) and Paul Stirling (20) got to 20.

Rashid’s return was second only to that of off-spinner Vic Marks’s five for 20, against New Zealand at Wellington in 1984, by a specialist England slow bowler at this level.

England, set just 127 to win, lost Jason Roy for a duck in the first over of their reply when he flicked Peter Chase off his pads to George Dockrell at mid-wicket.

Fellow opener Alex Hales was then dropped on nought, Middlesex quick Tim Murtagh failing to hold a tough caught and bowled chance.

Hales went to make a quickfire 55 that stopped any thoughts of a stunning upset in their tracks.

Both Hales and Ireland-born England captain Eoin Morgan holed out off Chase, the only Ireland bowler to take wickets in a return of three for 44.

But there was never any chance of England losing, with Test captain Joe Root finishing on 49 not out.

Ireland’s first international against England in England was desperately disappointing for the visitors, who could be granted Test status next month.

But their recent 7-2 reverse across three formats against fellow Test aspirants Afghanistan in India was an indication of how the current side are struggling to match the standards of Irish teams that beat Test nations at several World Cups.

Spin struggles continue

Adil Rashid returned the second-best figures by an England spinner in a one-day international as the hosts eased to a seven-wicket win in their series opener against Ireland at Bristol on Friday.

Victory saw England go 1-0 up in the two-match contest ahead of Sunday’s showpiece clash at Lord’s.

Porterfield said Thursday that teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan had been the difference in their defeats by Afghanistan.

Fellow leg-spinner Rashid caused Ireland fresh embarrassment as several batsmen played poor shots against the Yorkshireman.

Ireland were making steady progress at 81 for two but lost their last eight wickets for 45 runs as they were dismissed with a mammoth 17 overs to spare.

Yet after Porterfield won the toss, English county batsmen Joyce (Sussex) and Stirling (Middlesex) made a solid start.

Stirling’s runs came courtesy of five fours before he was bowled middle stump by paceman Mark Wood.

Ireland were now 40 for one in the sixth over and soon afterwards Joyce was lbw to David Willey.

A third-wicket stand of 35 between Porterfield and Balbirnie followed but there was no stopping the collapse once it started.

Balbirnie’s loose edge off Jake Ball was well caught by Sam Billings, keeping wicket instead of Test gloveman Jonny Bairstow, going to his right.

Warwickshire batsman Porterfield’s sluggish 13 off 45 balls ended when he tamely chipped part-time off-spinner Root’s second ball to mid-off.

Gary Wilson (one) was then lbw to Rashid to leave Ireland 93 for five.

Six years ago Kevin O’Brien rescued Ireland from a similarly dire position of 111 for five with the fastest ever World Cup hundred as his blistering 113 set up a memorable win over England in Bangalore.

But he has come nowhere near those heights since and he was lbw for four, failing to pick Rashid’s googly.

And when Rashid had Murtagh caught in the deep, Ireland were all out in a mere 33 overs.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.