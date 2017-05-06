Premier League

What does Arsenal represent as a football club? It’s time the various stakeholders decided

As the Gunners’ performance falls and the cried for “Wenger Out” rise, it’s time the board and fans took a stand.

Reuters

Gerry Francis.

He was the Tottenham manager in charge when they last finished above Arsenal in the 1994-95 season. St. Totteringham’s Day — an Arsenal tradition created in 2002 — which denotes the day when Tottenham can no longer mathematically overtake their fellow north London rivals, wasn’t even a thing back then.

Back in 1995, the Scottish football manager George Graham was in charge of the Gunners (who was replaced by the caretaker Stewart Houston before the end of the season). His team, labelled as “boring, boring Arsenal” were quite adept at grinding out a 1-0 result with regularity, often playing for the result rather than expansive football.

All that changed in 1996, when Arsène Wenger was unveiled. His teams were not cut from the same cloth. He quickly overhauled the team’s dietary habits and their playing style. Boasting an array of impressive signings such as Theirry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and others, his team took the Premier League by storm with an approach that combined power, pace, precision, flair, and a winning mentality. In Wenger’s first decade, they won three Premier Leagues (one of them unbeaten), four FA Cups, and were 15 minutes away from winning the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League with 10 men.

Their cross-town rivals must have looked on enviously; Glenn Hoddle, Jacques Santini, Martin Jol, Juande Ramos, Harry Redknapp and many other many other managers tried to grow Tottenham out of Arsenal’s shadow for more than 20 years. Even last year, Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham stumbled away to Newcastle and finished below Arsenal on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign.

Given this history, the latest 2-0 victory for Tottenham in the North London derby was the proverbial monkey off their back; that Arsenal couldn’t mathematically overhaul their points tally must have made the triumph doubly sweeter.

Has Wenger’s reign really been a failure?

For Arsenal fans though, the last decade has been more or less a case of déjà vu all over again. Barring a couple of FA Cups (and two Community Shields), the period has been quite fallow. Arsenal have been knocked out in the round of 16 of the Champions league in seven successive seasons, often in humiliating circumstances. The petering out of their challenge for multiple competitions has been a springtime ritual for a while; the results have contributed to the shouts of “Wenger Out” to grow louder by the day. But has his reign really been a failure?

An examination of the league position at the end of each Premier League/top division campaign reveals the story to be quite different. After World War 2, Arsenal have finished outside the top four 34 times in 70 years (15 of those below the ninth position); none of those years were under Wenger’s watch, though this may change shortly.

Wenger also managed to qualify for the Champions League tournament for 19 successive years (one behind Real Madrid’s current record of 20). It is safe to say that no domestic rival comes close to this level of consistency, barring Manchester United and Chelsea, to varying extents. They too have spent time outside the rarefied confines of Champions league football recently.

Tottenham may look like a youthful team on the upswing, with Arsenal on the way down with a lot of deadwood. But, to place this “drought” in Arsenal’s history, post the 1952-53 season, Wenger’s teams have won three of Arsenal’s top division medals and six out of nine FA Cups. A case can be made for both the team having stalled, and for Wenger to be a victim of the standards he set a decade ago.

Even in Europe, if fortunes of footballing royalty Real Madrid are considered after the European Cup competition was branded as the Champions league, they were heavyweights at specific two time periods: one around the turn of the millennium, and the other is still ongoing (seven successive semifinal appearances). One look at their European campaigns shows the numerous heartbreaks in the nineties and the noughties. Additionally, they won the Spanish League only five times in the last 20 years. The situation wouldn’t be too different for other continental giants such as Juventus, Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

Arsenal’s value to stakeholders

All this begs the question—what does Arsenal represent as a football club for its various stakeholders?

The businessmen are more than happy with increasing revenues, profits, and a period of stability. Arsenal have been a stable presence in the Deloitte Football Money league. The club posted record revenues recently, and this was despite a significant outlay on transfers last season. The club handled a successful transition to the new stadium which brought in extra gate receipts. The new TV deal has brought in stratospheric projections of revenues and a lesser reliance on Champions league football. Needless to say, there is no blip on the horizon; it is no wonder that the board have repeatedly ducked the uncomfortable questions. And they’re loathe to make drastic announcements when changes in managerial personnel haven’t changed situations for the better at other clubs.

Unfortunately, the club’s recent results are at odds with what they have been accustomed to seeing for a decade — never mind that it was Wenger who was part of the reason all along. Is the club a domestic superpower and a European challenger in the manner of Wenger’s first decade or an overachieving top-table team content with its place season after season? Sure, Arsenal have played eye-catching football from time to time but do the results on the pitch warrant the unwavering support of their supporters? That Leicester City managed to win the Premier League must have been the last straw that broke the camel’s back. With progress being made by several teams such as Atletico Madrid, Dortmund, Napoli, Monaco — and not to mention, Tottenham — Arsenal seems to be standing still as the rest of the world is moving on.

Time to temper expectations?

Perhaps it is time for the fans of Arsenal to either temper their expectations for as long as Wenger remains manager, or move on by voting with their feet; nothing else will catch the eye of the board more than unsold season tickets, dwindling merchandise sales, and a smaller fan following.

One can certainly hope for a new managerial appointment — one who’s adept at squeezing great results out of a well-drilled team, and enjoys sparring with continental giants. Here’s what a remarkably prescient Peter Hill-Wood had said on the occasion of Wenger’s appointment:

“I believe Arsène Wenger is going to be a great success and drag football in this country into the 20th century. There is no doubt in my mind we are blinkered and backward as a sporting nation. Look at the British results in Europe, they were not good, including ours. We keep telling ourselves we have the best league in Europe, but it is not true. We need to catch up with the Continentals and we think Arsène is the man to help us”

Replace Arsène Wenger with Diego Simeone, and the quote wouldn’t be out of place even today.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.