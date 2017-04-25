Six days after their triumph, Twitterati make stance clear with ‘IStandWithAizawl’ trend

Aizawl FC won their maiden I-League title, which shocked and delighted many an Indian football viewer. This triumph was not only celebrated in India but also gained worldwide attention with media outlets from at least four continents covering the incredible success of the Highlanders.

A day after their title win, news that Aizawl’s triumph could be for nothing came through as AIFF’s proposed roadmap could mean that the champions play in a revamped second tier if they do not fork out a substantial franchise fee.

The highlanders also declared that they would ‘fast unto death’ if they did not figure in AIFF’s plans for the top division of India’s club football next season. Praful Patel remained steady and refused to bow down to the club’s ‘threats’.

Questions were raised as to what more could the men from Mizoram achieve, having become the I-League champions in as fair a manner as possible.

Even fans of the Indian Super League, which may have eight of the proposed 11 teams in the rejigged league if AIFF’s plans go through, could not come to terms with the possible ouster of the highlanders from next season.

Fans of other clubs such as the Yellow Brigade, fanbase of Mumbai FC and West Block Blues, Bengaluru FC’s fans have also made their support known to Aizawl FC as it really does look like India’s football fraternity minus the administrators are on the same side of the fence.