La Liga: 'Swap teams please' beleaguered Adams begs Zidane

Tony Adams believes he will be harshly judged given the resources available to him for his ill-fated short spell at Granada after his already relegated side were thrashed 4-0 by Real Madrid on Saturday.

Despite making nine changes the European champions outclassed Granada as James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata both scored doubles inside the first 35 minutes.

However, Adams believes Real boss Zinedine Zidane has a far easier job as his side close in on a first La Liga and Champions League double for 59 years.

“No disrespect to Zidane but swap teams please,” said the former Arsenal captain, who has lost all five games in charge since replacing Lucas Alvarez last month.

“I’ve had to work there, pull people off, change people, plug holes, put (my) experience when kids are on the floor and you really have to work as a coach when the players are at another level to Real Madrid.

“It’s a learning experience for me, but I’ve done it before and I’d like a good team one day.”

In contrast to his success as a player, Adams has had an undistinguished managerial career in spells at Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth and in Azerbaijan with Gabala.

However, he hinted he was forced into the role at Granada having worked as an advisor to the club’s Chinese owner Jiang Lizhang.

“When he asked me to do it, then told me to do it, I think I was the only person that could realistically make the transition with these players. I’m on a hiding to nothing.”

And Adams believes he can yet prove to be a success as a coach if given the right resources.

“I didn’t enjoy that first-half that’s for sure and I would like to have my own team one day but that’s personal and that’s not why I’m here,” he added.

“If the president asks me when we are top of the table next season to take the last seven games when we are 10 points clear I think I might enjoy that a little bit more.”

By contrast, Zidane has so far matched his stellar playing career as a coach as Real need just seven points from their last three La Liga games to guarantee a first league title in five years.

And they hold a commanding 3-0 semi-final, first leg lead over Atletico Madrid as Los Blancos look to become the first side in 27 years to retain the Champions League.

“After nine months of competition we have done very well. We still have to play a perfect game in the second leg on Wednesday and then we have three finals in La Liga.”

Zidane changed his side significantly for the fourth straight away league game.

However, once again the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo weren’t missed as Real have won all four of those games, scoring 17 goals in the process.

And Zidane believes his rotation policy has ensured Madrid end the season strongly.

“Over nine months if you play every game, sometimes you are empty by the end of the season. We are the opposite, physically we are very strong and that is good news for the end of the season.”